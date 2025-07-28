RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body: Check Official Notification, Exam Date and Other Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has issued the short CAT 2025 Notification, with the exam scheduled for November 30 and registration starting on August 1. It is an annual entrance test for postgraduate management and doctoral programs at IIMs and other institutions. This year's exam will be held in 170 cities.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 12:52 IST
CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body

CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body:The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has issued the CAT 2025 Notification on its official website. Which confirms that the IIMK will conduct the CAT 2025. As per the short notice released by IIMK, the exam will be conducted on November 30 in three shifts, for which the registration will start from August 1 and the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by September 13, 2025. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is held annually for admission to postgraduate management programs and fellow or doctorate programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT scores are also accepted by non-IIM member institutions for their admission processes. This year, IIM Kozhikode will administer the 2025 session of the exam, which will be held at test centres spread across 170 cities.

CAT 2025 Conducted by which IIM?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. It is a national-level exam conducted for admission to postgraduate management and doctoral programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT scores are also used by several non-IIM institutions in their admission processes.

IIM CAT 2025 Notification PDF Download

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration window is set to open on August 1 at 10 am and will remain open until September 13 at 5 pm. Candidates can then download their admit cards on November 5 for the CAT 2025 exam, scheduled for November 30. The results of CAT 2025 are expected to be declared in the first week of January. 

CAT 2025 Notification PDF Download Link

Download here

CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the test, candidates typically require a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent for SC, ST, and PwD candidates). Additionally, students in their final year of study or those awaiting results can apply provisionally. The detailed notification for CAT 2025 will be released soon on iimcat.ac.in containing all the details. Check CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria in detail including educational qualifications, age limit, work experience and more.

CAT 2025 Schedule

Events

Date

Registration Begin

August 1, 2025 (10 AM)

Last date

September 13, 2025 (5 PM)

Admit card download

November 5 to 30, 2025

Exam date

November 30, 2025

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

