CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body: Check Official Notification, Exam Date and Other Details

CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body:The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has issued the CAT 2025 Notification on its official website. Which confirms that the IIMK will conduct the CAT 2025. As per the short notice released by IIMK, the exam will be conducted on November 30 in three shifts, for which the registration will start from August 1 and the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by September 13, 2025. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is held annually for admission to postgraduate management programs and fellow or doctorate programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT scores are also accepted by non-IIM member institutions for their admission processes. This year, IIM Kozhikode will administer the 2025 session of the exam, which will be held at test centres spread across 170 cities.

CAT 2025 Conducted by which IIM?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. It is a national-level exam conducted for admission to postgraduate management and doctoral programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT scores are also used by several non-IIM institutions in their admission processes.

IIM CAT 2025 Notification PDF Download

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration window is set to open on August 1 at 10 am and will remain open until September 13 at 5 pm. Candidates can then download their admit cards on November 5 for the CAT 2025 exam, scheduled for November 30. The results of CAT 2025 are expected to be declared in the first week of January.