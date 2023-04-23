NTPC recruitment 2023 for 152 Mining Overman and other posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

NTPC recruitment 2023: Applications have been invited by NTPC for various positions such as Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and others.

NTPC recruitment 2023: NTPC Limited, which is a renowned power generation company owned by the Government of India, has announced 152 vacancies for various positions in their organization. These positions include Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, Electrical Supervisor, Vocational Training Instructor, Mine Survey, and Mining Sirdar.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The application process has started, and the last date to submit the application is May 5.

NTPC recruitment 2023

Out of the total 152 vacancies, the majority of the positions, which is 84, are for the post of Mining Overman. The Mining Overman role is responsible for supervising the mining process and ensuring that all safety measures are in place.

Besides that, there are 22 vacancies for the post of Mechanical Supervisor, 20 vacancies for Electrical Supervisor, 7 vacancies for Overman (Magazine), 9 vacancies for Mine Survey, 3 vacancies for Vocational Training Instructor, and 7 vacancies for Mining Sirdar.

The recruitment drive aims to fill the vacant positions mentioned above. The candidates who are willing to apply should check the eligibility criteria, including age limit, educational qualifications, and work experience, before applying.

NTPC recruitment 2023: Overview

NTPC has invited applications for the Tenure based CPW (Mining Overman and other posts). The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

NTPC recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority NTPC Posts Name Mining Overman and other posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 5, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

NTPC recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the NTPC recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon.

NTPC recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NTPC recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: NTPC recruitment 2023 Notification

NTPC recruitment 2023 Qualification

The NTPC recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

NTPC recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years can apply for the recruitment announced by NTPC. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

NTPC recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Sr. No. Discipline Relevant Experience (in years) Minimum Qualification 1 Mine Overman 01 Full-time regular diploma in Mining with Overman Certificate 2 Overman (Magazine) 2 Full-time regular diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering 3 Mechanical Supervisor 3 Full-time regular diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering 4 Electrical Supervisor - Full-time regular diploma in Mining 5 Vocational Training 01 Full-time regular diploma in Mine Surveying/Mining Engineering Instructor with Survey Competency Certificate 6 Mine Survey 01 Inter/12 Class Certificate with valid Sirdar Certificate of Competency and Valid First Aid Certificate 7 Mining Sirdar 01 Inter/12 Class Certificate with valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency and Valid First Aid Certificate

NTPC recruitment 2023 Vacancy

NTPC recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 152 job openings for positions of Mining Overman and other posts. Here's an overview of the NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Job Title Number of Vacancies Mining Overman 84 Overman (Magazine) 7 Mechanical Supervisor 22 Electrical Supervisor 20 Vocational Training Instructor 3 Mine Survey 9 Mining Sirdar 7

NTPC recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the bank's official website, careers.ntpc.co.in.

How to apply for NTPC recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the NTPC recruitment 2023 for Mining Overman and other posts once the application process begins

Go to the official website located at careers.ntpc.co.in. Once on the homepage, locate and click on the "jobs" section. Fill in the application form with all required information. Submit the application and pay the corresponding application fee. Submit the application and take out the print out for future reference

NTPC recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

NTPC recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.