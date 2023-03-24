JSSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 690 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Jharkhand SSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has announced the recruitment for the positions of Lab Assistant Posts. All the relevant information regarding the JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Jharkhand SSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has recently released a notification regarding the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination 2023. This competitive exam is being conducted to fill up 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants in the state of Jharkhand. The vacancies have been distributed among the fields of Chemistry, Biology, and Physics, with 230 vacancies in each field.

JSSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification

The JSSC recruitment drive provides a great opportunity for eligible candidates who are interested in securing a job in the public sector as Lab Assistants. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria specified by the JSSC can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in. The application window for the exam is open from April 5 to May 4, and candidates are advised to apply before the deadline to avoid any last-minute hassles.

JSSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023: Overview

The Jharkhand SSC has invited applications for the JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Posts Name Lab Assistant Mode of Application Online Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification Official Website jssc.nic.in

Jharkhand SSC Lab Assistant Exam Dates

There is no official announcement regarding Jharkhand SSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Dates on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the JSSC Recruitment for Lab Assistant.

JSSC Lab Assistant Notification PDF

Candidates can download the JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 Official Notification

JSSC Lab Assistant Eligibility

The JSSC Lab Assistant exam eligibility criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of JSSC Lab Assistant 2023 Eligibility.

JSSC Lab Assistant Age Limit

Candidates applying for Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023 must be aged between 21 to 35 years. The age relaxation is applicable as per the government guidelines.

JSSC Lab Assistant Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for JSSC Lab Assistant 2023 must possess a bachelor's degree in relevant discipline with at least 50% marks. Candidates can refer to the official notification for detailed information regarding the JSSC Lab Assistant Education Qualification.

JSSC Lab Assistant 2023 Vacancy

JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 445 job openings for positions of Lab Assistant . Here's an overview of the JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Sl. No Field Total vacancies 1 Physics 230 2 Chemistry 230 3 Biology 230 Total 690

JSSC Lab Assistant Application Form 2023

The application Process will commence from April 5, 2023 and the last date to apply is May 4, 2023. Candidates must apply before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. The application form will be available on the official website of JSSC i.e., jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Lab Assistant Application Fee

Candidates applying for the Jharkhand SSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100/- For detailed instructions such as relaxations in the application fee for reserved category, candidates can refer to the official notification.

The application process will commence from 5th April 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form.

JSSC Lab Assistant Salary

Candidates who successfully secure a job as Lab Assistants through this recruitment drive will be entitled to a Pay Metric Level of 6, which ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. This pay scale is a decent remuneration package for those working in the public sector and is expected to attract a large number of eligible candidates to apply for the exam.