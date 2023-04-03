KTET Registration 2023 Begins, Direct Link to Apply Online, Check Exam Date

KTET 2023 Registration: The Kerala Pariksha Bhawan has released the notification for KTET 2023. All the relevant information regarding the KTET 2023 Registration is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

KTET 2023 Registration: The Kerala Pariksha Bhawan is a prestigious state level exam conducting body of Kerala responsible for selecting eligible candidates for various government posts. According to the latest information KTET 2023 notification has been released by KTET.

It is an essential test for those who aspire to become primary or upper primary level teachers in schools located throughout the state of Kerala. The notification for the KTET exam in the year 2023 has been made public, and interested individuals can apply for it.

The application process commenced from 3rd April 2023 and will conclude on 17th April 2023. Those who wish to apply for the KTET Exam in 2023 can do so during this period by filling out the KTET Application Form 2023 and submitting it before the deadline.

The KTET 2023 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2023 and May 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of KTET i.e., ktet.kerala.gov.in The candidates must read the instruction given in the notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application submission.

KTET Application 2023

To apply for these positions, candidates must submit their applications online through the official website of KTET, which is ktet.kerela.gov.in The application submission deadline is April 13, and interested candidates must ensure that they submit their applications before this deadline.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and other important details provided on the official website. The eligibility criteria include educational qualifications, age limit, work experience, and other relevant details. Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the necessary requirements before submitting their applications.

KTET 2023 Registration: Overview

The KTET has invited applications for the KTET 2023 Registration. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

KTET 2023 Registration Recruitment Authority Kerala Pariksha Bhawan Posts Name Teacher Mode of Application Online Application Starts April 3, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 17, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

KTET Application 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Start Date of KTET Application Form 2023 Submission 3rd April 2023 Last Date for KTET 2023 Registration and Fee Payment 17th April 2023 Last Date for KTET Application Form Final Printout 17th April 2023 Kerala TET Hall Ticket 2023 Download Date 25th April 2023 KTET 2023 Exam Dates 12th May 2023, 15th May 2023





KTET Application 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the KTET 2023 Registration PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: KTET 2023 Official Notification

KTET 2023 Registration Eligibility

The KTET 2023 Registration Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the KTET 2023 Registration Educational Qualification.

Category I - Lower Primary Teacher (Classes 1 to 5):

Candidates must have completed Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and also passed the Trained Teachers Certificate or Diploma in Education (TTCDEd/ DLEd).

Alternatively, they can have completed Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

They can also have completed Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary with 50% marks and have qualified in B.El.Ed.

Additionally, candidates must have a 12th/ 10+2 or its equivalent with a minimum of 45% marks and a qualification certificate of the 2-year teacher training course (TTC) conducted by Board of Examination, Govt. of Kerala or its equivalent.

Finally, candidates must have completed 12th/ 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and a degree in 4 years B.El.Ed.

Category II - Upper Primary Teacher (Classes 6 to 8):

Candidates must have a graduation degree in B.A/ B.Sc./ B.Com. and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education/ Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC) conducted by Board of Examination, Govt. of Kerala or its equivalent.

Alternatively, they can have a B.A/ B.Sc/ B.Com with a minimum of 45% marks and a one-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) as per the latest official notice of the NCTE.

They can also have completed Senior Secondary/ Higher Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and a four-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed or B.Sc.Ed.

Category III - High School Teacher (Classes 9 to 12):

This examination is for High School Assistant (HSA) in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Kannada, Arabic, Urdu, Social Science, Physical Science, Natural Science, and Mathematics.

Candidates applying for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology subjects should have an MSc.Ed. Degree in Life Science with not less than 50% marks from any of the Regional Institutes of Education.

Alternatively, they should have a degree in the concerned subject from any of the Universities in Kerala or have acquired these qualifications from any other Universities recognized as equivalent to it.

Finally, candidates must have a BA/ BSc/ B.Com degree securing at least 45% marks along with a B.Ed.

Category IV:

This exam is for those aspiring to become Arabic/ Hindi/ Sanskrit/ Urdu up to UP level, specialist teachers, sports teachers (up to high school level), and art & craft teachers.

Candidates who have qualified as Arabic/Hindi/Sanskrit and Urdu language teachers (up to UP level) Specialist teachers, Sports teachers (who have qualified as mentioned in Kerala Educational Act & Rules Chapter xxxi) can apply for Category-4 examination.

Additionally, candidates having a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in teaching in any subject, approved by Universities/ NCTE/ Board of Examinations/ Government of Kerala, can apply for KTET Category 4 Exam.

KTET 2023 Registration Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has started and will end on April 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, ktet.kerela.gov.in

How to apply for KTET 2023 Registration?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the KTET 2023 Registration once the application process begins

First, candidates need to visit the official website of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, which is ktet.kerala.gov.in. Once on the website, the home page of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be displayed. On the home page, candidates can find all the latest links and details related to the KTET. Next, candidates need to click on the link for the KTET March Notification 2023 to check their eligibility for the exam. After reading through the KTET Notification 2023, candidates can proceed to fill out the KTET Application Form 2023. The application form will ask for all the necessary details, which candidates need to provide accurately. Once all the details are provided, candidates need to pay the application fee as prescribed by the officials. Before submitting the application form, candidates should double-check all the details they have provided. After verifying everything, candidates can click on the “Submit” button to complete the application process.

Finally, candidates should take a printout or save a copy of the Kerala TET Application Form for future reference.

KTET 2023 Direct Link to Apply

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

KTET 2023 Registration Direct Link to Apply Online

KTET 2023 Registration Application Fee

The application fee is Rs.500/- in each category and Rs.250/- for SC/ST and differently-abled.

The application process will commence from April 3, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.