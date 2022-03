Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 for 233 Vacancies, Graduate Eligible

Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is looking for graduates for Group-B Graduate Level posts as "Initial Appointees". Online Application Link is available from 12 March to 11 April 2022

Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is looking for graduates for Group-B Graduate Level posts as "Initial Appointees". Online Application Link is available from 12 March to 11 April 2022

Odisha SSC CGL Vacancy Details

Name of Post Name of Office Vacancy Vacancy Reserved for Women Inspector of Co-operative Services Registrar of Co-operative Societies 127 42 Auditor of Co-operative Services Directorate of Co-operative Audit 71 23 Auditor Directorate of Textile 06 02 Auditor Revenue Divisional Commissioner (SD), Berhampur 01 00 Inspector of Textiles Directorate of Textile 28 13 Total 233 80

Odisha SSC CGL Salary:

Rs. 25,300/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Odisha SSC CGL Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from any recognised University or such other educational qualification equivalent there to from a recognised University

Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

How to Apply for Odisha SSC CGL 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited from intending candidates to fill up vacancies against 233 on.