OPSC AEE Recruitment 2026: Notification OUT for Assistant Executive Engineer Posts at opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More
OPSC AEE Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released recruitment notification for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Group 'A' posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 11, 2026. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.
OPSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released recruitment notification for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Group 'A' of the Odisha Municipal Engineering Service Cadre. A total of 46 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 15 are reserved for women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 11, 2026.
You will get all the crucial details about the OPSC recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacacies, pay scale and important links.
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisemnt regarding the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Group 'A' posts is available on the official website of the OPSC . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|OPSC Recruitment 2026
|Download Link
OPSC AEE 2026 Important Date
The online applications process will be commenced from August 11, 2026. Candidates can submit their application in online mode on or before September 11, 2026.You can follow the schedule given below.
|Event
|Details
|Opening date for submission of application: September 11, 2026
|August 11, 2026
|Last date for submission of application
|September 11, 2026
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 46 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 15 are reserved for women, 24 for UR, 5 for SEBC, 7 for SC, 10 for ST, and 2 posts are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
|Category
|Number of Posts
|UR
|24
|Women
|15
|SEBC
|05
|SC
|07
|ST
|10
|Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)
|02
OPSC 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Check the details of the eligibility given below-
|Event
|Details
|Educational Qualification
|Applicants must have a Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil.
|Age Limits
|Candidates must be between 21 and 42 years old as of January 1, 2026, with age relaxations as per the government norms.
|You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
All the candidates applying for these posts will have to pay the requisite application fee. Candidates (except SC, ST, and PwD individuals) will have to pay an online examination fee of Rs. 700. The fee will be refunded through the original payment mode only to those candidates who actually appear for the Preliminary Examination.
How To Apply For OPSC AEE 2026
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.opsc.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link OPSC recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Provide the required details.
- Step 4: Submit the application form.
- Step 5: Submit the required documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
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