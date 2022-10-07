OPSC OAS Result 2020-21 Announced: Check PDF Link for Odisha Civil Service Here

OPSC OAS Result 2020-21: The Odisha Public Service Commission announced the Odissa Civil Service result onFriday b on opsc.gov.in. You can check the pdf link below.

OPSC OAS Result 2020-21: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the list of finally recommended candidates for Odisha Civil Service 2020-21 on its website (opsc.gov.in). The commission has selected a total of 392 candidates in order of merit on the basis of the personality test held from 19 September to 30 September 2022.

According to the OPSC Result Notice, Tejaswani Behera topped in OAS 2020-21. It is to be noted that all three toppers are female, including Subhankari Sudeshna Das and Ananya Sristi Satpathy, who secured second and third positions, respectively. The candidates can download OPAS Result by clicking on the OPSC OAS Result PDF given below:

How to Download OPSC OAS Result 2020-21

Step 1: Go to the website of the commission - opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘View PDF’ given against ‘Recommendation Notice-Recruitment to the post of Odisha Civil Services, 2020 (Advt. No. 07 of 2020-21)’

Step 3: Download OAS Result

Step 4: You may also take a print out for the same for future use

Tejaswani Behera stated, "I cleared the exam in the first attempt but was not sure that I would secure the top rank."