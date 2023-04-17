OPSC PGT Exam Admit Card 2023 To Release On Apr 24@opsc.gov.in: Download Exam Schedule

OPSC PGT Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update : Odisha PSC has released the written exam schedule/admit card update for the post of Post Graduate Teacher on its official website -opsc.gov.in.

OPSC PGT Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule/admit card update for the post of Post Graduate Teacher on its official website. Commissions will be conducting the written exam for the Post of Post Graduate Teachers under Science Streams on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Candidates applied successfully for the post of Post Graduate Teachers under Science Streams against Advt. No. 21 of 2021-22 can download the detailed scheduled for written exam and admit card uploading date from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the OPSC PGT Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC PGT Exam Admit Card 2023 Update





OPSC PGT Schedule 2023 Update

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the post of Post Graduate Teachers against Advt. No. 21 of 2021-22 is scheduled on April 30, 2023 in two session.

Exam for session-I will be held from 09.30 A.M. to 10.30 A.M. for Compulsory subjects including General English, Computer Aptitude, Pedagogy and General Knowledge.

Session II will be conducted from 11.30.A.M. to 01.30 P.M. for Concerned Optional subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Computer Science.

OPSC PGT Exam Admit Card 2023 Update

The Commission will upload the written exam admit card for the post of Post Graduate Teachers on April 24, 2023 on its official website. Candidates qualified for the written exam round for the above posts can download their hall ticket after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check your login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application form.



Process to Download: OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023