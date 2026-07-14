OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Out at ossc.gov.in: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection, Download Link And Others

OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Out: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the CGLRE-2025 exam for the subjects including Mathematics Test, Computer Skill Test, and Main Written Examination (Paper I & II) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam on July 07 and July 08, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Download OSSC Answer Key 2026

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2025 are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.