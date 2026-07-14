OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Out at ossc.gov.in: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection, Download Link And Others
OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026 is released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check the download link and other details here.
OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Out: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the CGLRE-2025 exam for the subjects including Mathematics Test, Computer Skill Test, and Main Written Examination (Paper I & II) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam on July 07 and July 08, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.
Download OSSC Answer Key 2026
Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2025 are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.
|OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Overview
Earlier the Commission had launched the recruitment drive for the recruitment of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2025. The detailed information about the OSSC CGL 2026 is summarized below.
|Institution
|Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
|Post Nam
|Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2025
|Advertisement No.
|5751/OSSC
|Exam Date
|July 07 and July 08, 2026
|Last Date To Raise Objection
|July 17, 2026
|Official Website
|https://www.ossc.gov.in
Steps to Download OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the provisional answer key for the CGLRE-2025 exam for the subjects including Mathematics Test, Computer Skill Test, and Main Written Examination (Paper I & II) through the link after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link Link for inviting objection on Tentative answer keys of the Mathematics Test, Computer Skill Test and Main Written Examination(Paper-I (Language Odia & English) & Paper-II (GS)), relating to Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2025 held on 07.07.2026 & 08.07.2026 through CBRE Mode on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
OSSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Steps to Raise Objection
The Commission has uploaded the answer key for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. The last date for raising objections through online mode is July 17, 2026.
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