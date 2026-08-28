OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026 Out ossc.gov.in, Check PET Hall Ticket Download Link PDF Here

OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on August 28, 2026 has activated the mock test hall ticket download link for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination. Candidates who are part of the mock test recruitment examination can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in. It is noted that the written exam for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026.

OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026 Selection Process

As per the selection process, all those candidates qualifying in the physical tests are eligible to attend Stage-III i.e. the certificate verification round. Under the Certificate verification round, candidates will have to appear with original academic records, caste certificates, or NOCs if applicable at the venue mentioned in the admit card. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance in accordance with category-wise marks secured in the written examination.