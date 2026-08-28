OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026 Out ossc.gov.in, Check PET Hall Ticket Download Link PDF Here
OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on August 28, 2026 for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination. Candidates can download their Mock Test hall ticket after using their login credentials to official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in. Check all details here.
OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on August 28, 2026 has activated the mock test hall ticket download link for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination. Candidates who are part of the mock test recruitment examination can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in. It is noted that the written exam for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026.
OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026 Selection Process
As per the selection process, all those candidates qualifying in the physical tests are eligible to attend Stage-III i.e. the certificate verification round. Under the Certificate verification round, candidates will have to appear with original academic records, caste certificates, or NOCs if applicable at the venue mentioned in the admit card. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance in accordance with category-wise marks secured in the written examination.
OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026 Overview
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the post of Civil Defence Instructor/ Senior Store Inspector across the state. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2025
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Advt No.
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980/OSSC
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Exam date
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August 31, 2026
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OSSC CRE Mock Test Link 2026
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Out
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Exam scheduled at
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Bhubaneswar, Kataka, Sambalapur, Baleshwar, Dhenkanal, Brahmapur
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Official website
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https://www.ossc.gov.in/
OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Exam Pattern
The Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026. The Computer Based Recruitment Examination exam will be held in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) mode. Check the details of the exam pattern and marking scheme given below-
Stage-I: Written Examination
|Event
|Details
|Total Marks
|150 marks
|Number of Questions
|150 questions
|Duration
|180 minutes
|Negative Marking
|There is a negative marking scheme where 0.25 marks are deducted for each wrong answer if there are four options, and 0.33 marks are deducted if there are three options
|Language
|The questions will be provided in both Odia and English versions, based on the medium chosen by the candidate in the online application form.
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