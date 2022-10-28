OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow at ossc.gov.in, Download Sub-Inspector (Traffic) Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the Admit Card/PET Schedule update for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic)-2021 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC SI Traffic PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/PET Schedule for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic)-2021 on its official website. Commission will release the admit card for the Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic)-2021 on 29 October 2022 at ossc.gov.in.

Candidates qualified for the Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic) will be able to download the admit card through the respective website of OSSC once it is uploaded.

As per the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic)-2021 on 07 November 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic) should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card downloading link on 29 October 2022 on its official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website. Candidates can get all the details of the Physical test including time and others in their Admission Letter.

You can download the OSSC SI Traffic PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC SI Traffic PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update