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AP TET Result 2026 Date: Andhra Pradesh TET Result Expected By September 10 - Check Past Years Trends and More

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 12:59 IST

 AP TET Result 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh for June Session. Candidates who have appeared in the written test for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test  will be able to download the  APTET Results 2026 through the official website-https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in.  Check all details here. 

AP TET Result 2026 Date: Andhra Pradesh TET Result Expected By September 10 - Check Past Years Trends and More
AP TET Result 2026 Date: Andhra Pradesh TET Result Expected By September 10 - Check Past Years Trends and More

APTET Results 2026: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is likely to release the APTET Results 2026 for June Session by September 10, 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written test for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download the APTET Results 2026 through the official website-https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in. As per the detailed schedule released, the APTET Results 2026 official release date is September 15, but as the authority had released the provisional answer key before its schedule. Thus it is expected that the result will be available to download soon.

APTET Results 2026 Release Date

However there is not any official announcement about the exact date, as per the media reports and previous trends, it is expected that the result will be announced soon on the official website. As per the detailed schedule released, the APTET Results 2026 official release date is September 15, but as the authority had released the provisional answer key before its schedule. Thus it is expected that the result will be announced earlier than the schedule.

APTET Results 2026 Overview 

The  Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility examination was held from August 5 across various centres in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can find all the information provided in the table below:  

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body 

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Names

AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026

Exam Dates 

August 5 to 21,2026

Answer Key status

Out

Result Status

Soon

Official Website 

tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Steps to Download APTET Results 2026?

Candidates appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test June session exam can follow these simple steps to download the AP TET Result 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in
Step 2: Click on the 'candidate Login' link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Towards the left-hand side of the page, click on the Result Link.
Step 5: Your AP TET Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 12:59 IST

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