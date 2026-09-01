AP TET Result 2026 Date: Andhra Pradesh TET Result Expected By September 10 - Check Past Years Trends and More

APTET Results 2026: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is likely to release the APTET Results 2026 for June Session by September 10, 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written test for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download the APTET Results 2026 through the official website-https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in. As per the detailed schedule released, the APTET Results 2026 official release date is September 15, but as the authority had released the provisional answer key before its schedule. Thus it is expected that the result will be available to download soon.

APTET Results 2026 Release Date

However there is not any official announcement about the exact date, as per the media reports and previous trends, it is expected that the result will be announced soon on the official website. As per the detailed schedule released, the APTET Results 2026 official release date is September 15, but as the authority had released the provisional answer key before its schedule. Thus it is expected that the result will be announced earlier than the schedule.