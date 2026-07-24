Panjab University Result 2026 OUT at puchd.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Panjab University Result OUT: Panjab University (PU) declared the even semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website, puchd.ac.in. The PUCHD result has been released for the exams held in April/May 2026. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the PU result.
Key Points
- Panjab University released even semester results for various UG & PG courses.
- Results for April-May 2026 exams were declared throughout July 2026.
- Students can check results on puchd.ac.in using their registration number.
puchd.ac.in Result OUT: Panjab University has recently released the PU even semester results for various UG and PG courses like MA English, MA History, BSc, MSc Chemistry, MSc Mathematics, MSc Physics, BCom, and other exams.
Panjab University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in for the exams held in April-May 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their PU results using the direct link provided below. To download the PU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. Students are advised that after downloading their puchd.ac.in results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.
PUCHD Results 2026
As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Panjab University results 2026 on the official website, puchd.ac.in.
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Panjab University Result 2026
How to Download PUCHD Result 2026.
Candidates can check their various semester Panjab University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the PUCHD result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website: puchd.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’.
Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download PU Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the PU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Panjab University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
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MA (Gandhian and Peace Studies) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MA (History) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MA (Philosophy) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MA (Public Administration) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MA (English) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BSc 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 27, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Chemistry) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 27, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Mathematics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BCA 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 24, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Physics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 24, 2026
|Click here
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MA (Philosophy) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 24, 2026
|Click here
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BPEd (Four - Year) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 24, 2026
|Click here
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BPEd (Four - Year) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 24, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Bio-Informatics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 23, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Bio-Technology) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 23, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Bio-Technology) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 23, 2026
|Click here
|Master of Arts (Economics) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 23, 2026
|Click here
|Master of Arts (Public Administration) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 23, 2026
|Click here
|PG Diploma in Marketing Management 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 23, 2026
|Click here
|Master of Arts (Music Vocal) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 22, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Information Technology) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 22, 2026
|Click here
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Master of Arts (Gandhian and Peace Studies) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 22, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Fashion Designing) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 22, 2026
|Click here
|Master of Arts (Political Science) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor of Commerce (FYUP) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|Click here
|Master of Arts (History) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Commerce 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 21, 2026
|Click here
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Master of Arts (English) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 21, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Commerce 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 21, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Hons) (Bio-Technology) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 14, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Arts 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 14, 2026
|Click here
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BA BEd (Four Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 14, 2026
|Click here
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BP Ed (Four - Year) 8th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 14, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Science 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 10, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Microbial and Food Technology) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 10, 2026
|Click here
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Diploma in Fine Arts for Specially Abled (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 09, 2026
|Click here
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Diploma in Fine Arts for Specially Abled (Applied Art) (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 09, 2026
|Click here
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Diploma in Fine Arts for Specially Abled (Painting) (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 09, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Laws (3 Year Course) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 07, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor of Laws (3 Year Course) under CGPA Scheme 6th Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 07, 2026
|Click here
|BA LLB (Hons) 5 Year Integrated Course 10th Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 07, 2026
|Click here
|BCom LLB (Hons) 5 Year Integrated Course 10th Semester Examination May, 2026
|July 07, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Science (Education) 8th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 02, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Microbial Biotechnology) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026
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July 01, 2026
|Click here
Panjab University: Highlights
Panjab University (PU) is located in Chandigarh. It was established in the year 1882. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
PU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
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Panjab University: Highlights
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University Name
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Panjab University
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Established
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1882
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Location
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Chandigarh
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PU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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