CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Panjab University Result 2026 OUT at puchd.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 13:18 IST

Panjab University Result OUT: Panjab University (PU) declared the even semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website, puchd.ac.in. The PUCHD result has been released for the exams held in April/May 2026.  Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the PU result.

Panjab University Result 2026 OUT at puchd.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Panjab University Result 2026 OUT at puchd.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Key Points

  • Panjab University released even semester results for various UG & PG courses.
  • Results for April-May 2026 exams were declared throughout July 2026.
  • Students can check results on puchd.ac.in using their registration number.

puchd.ac.in Result OUT: Panjab University has recently released the PU even semester results for various UG and PG courses like MA English, MA History, BSc, MSc Chemistry, MSc Mathematics, MSc Physics, BCom, and other exams. 

Panjab University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in for the exams held in April-May 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their PU results using the direct link provided below. To download the PU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. Students are advised that after downloading their puchd.ac.in results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.

PUCHD Results 2026

As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Panjab University results 2026 on the official website, puchd.ac.in. 

Panjab University Result 2026 

Result Link here

How to Download PUCHD Result 2026.

Candidates can check their various semester Panjab University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the PUCHD result PDF 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website: puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’.

Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download PU Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the PU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Panjab University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

MA (Gandhian and Peace Studies) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 28, 2026

 Click here 

MA (History) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 28, 2026

 Click here 

MA (Philosophy) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 28, 2026

 Click here 

MA (Public Administration) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 28, 2026

 Click here 

MA (English) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 27, 2026

 Click here 

BSc 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 27, 2026

 Click here 

MSc (Chemistry) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 27, 2026

 Click here 

MSc (Mathematics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 27, 2026

 Click here 

BCA 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 24, 2026

 Click here 

MSc (Physics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 24, 2026

 Click here 

MA (Philosophy) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 24, 2026

 Click here

BPEd (Four - Year) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 24, 2026

 Click here  

BPEd (Four - Year) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 24, 2026

 Click here  

MSc (Bio-Informatics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 23, 2026

 Click here  

MSc (Bio-Technology) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 23, 2026

 Click here  

MSc (Bio-Technology) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 23, 2026

 Click here  
Master of Arts (Economics) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026 July 23, 2026 Click here  
Master of Arts (Public Administration) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026 July 23, 2026 Click here  
PG Diploma in Marketing Management 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026 July 23, 2026 Click here  
Master of Arts (Music Vocal) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026 July 22, 2026 Click here  
MSc (Information Technology) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026 July 22, 2026 Click here  

Master of Arts (Gandhian and Peace Studies) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 22, 2026

 Click here  
BSc (Fashion Designing) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026 July 22, 2026 Click here 
Master of Arts (Political Science) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026 July 21, 2026 Click here  
Bachelor of Commerce (FYUP) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026 July 21, 2026 Click here  
Master of Arts (History) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026 July 21, 2026 Click here  

Bachelor of Commerce 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 21, 2026

 Click here  

Master of Arts (English) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 21, 2026

 Click here 

Bachelor of Commerce 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 21, 2026

 Click here 

BSc (Hons) (Bio-Technology) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 14, 2026

 Click here 

Bachelor of Arts 6th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 14, 2026

 Click here

BA BEd (Four Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 14, 2026

 Click here 

BP Ed (Four - Year) 8th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 14, 2026

 Click here 

Bachelor of Science 6th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 10, 2026

 Click here 

BSc (Microbial and Food Technology) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 10, 2026

 Click here 

Diploma in Fine Arts for Specially Abled (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination May, 2026

July 09, 2026

 Click here 

Diploma in Fine Arts for Specially Abled (Applied Art) (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 09, 2026

 Click here 

Diploma in Fine Arts for Specially Abled (Painting) (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 09, 2026

 Click here

Bachelor of Laws (3 Year Course) 6th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 07, 2026

 Click here 
Bachelor of Laws (3 Year Course) under CGPA Scheme 6th Semester Examination May, 2026 July 07, 2026 Click here 
BA LLB (Hons) 5 Year Integrated Course 10th Semester Examination May, 2026 July 07, 2026 Click here 
BCom LLB (Hons) 5 Year Integrated Course 10th Semester Examination May, 2026 July 07, 2026 Click here 

Bachelor of Science (Education) 8th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 02, 2026

 Click here 

MSc (Microbial Biotechnology) 4th Semester Examination May, 2026

July 01, 2026

 Click here 

Panjab University: Highlights

Panjab University (PU) is located in Chandigarh. It was established in the year 1882. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Panjab University: Highlights

University Name

Panjab University 

Established

1882

Location

Chandigarh

PU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Enter your Blink text here...

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More
First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:54 IST

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • When will the Panjab University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Panjab University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the Panjab University result announcement.
  • How can I check the PUCHD Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their PUCHD results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The PUCHD result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the PU Result 2026?
    +
    The PU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the PU result.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News