Key Points Panjab University released even semester results for various UG & PG courses.

Results for April-May 2026 exams were declared throughout July 2026.

Students can check results on puchd.ac.in using their registration number.

puchd.ac.in Result OUT: Panjab University has recently released the PU even semester results for various UG and PG courses like MA English, MA History, BSc, MSc Chemistry, MSc Mathematics, MSc Physics, BCom, and other exams. Panjab University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in for the exams held in April-May 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their PU results using the direct link provided below. To download the PU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. Students are advised that after downloading their puchd.ac.in results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.

PUCHD Results 2026 As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Panjab University results 2026 on the official website, puchd.ac.in. Panjab University Result 2026 Result Link here How to Download PUCHD Result 2026. Candidates can check their various semester Panjab University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the PUCHD result PDF 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website: puchd.ac.in. Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’. Step 3: Select the program and click on your course. Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.