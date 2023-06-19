Parul University Has Made The Best Record of Placements With The Highest Packages of 30 LPA Being Offered From Leading National & Multinational Recruiters

Ever since the foundation of Parul University's first institution in 1993, the University has displayed record breaking placement records, and has earned a new name for itself by becoming India’s youngest University to receive a NAAC A++ accreditation in the first assessment cycle.

Ever since the foundation of Parul University's first institution in 1993, the University has displayed record breaking placement records, and has earned a new name for itself by becoming India’s youngest University to receive a NAAC A++ accreditation in the first assessment cycle. In line with placements the university has reached great milestones which have been recognised by multiple national and multinational companies. The university has excellent placement records, with its strategic industrial ties with leading companies creating opportunities for over 20,000 students and offering milestone packages of up to Rs. 30 lakhs. As a way of providing students with the best career opportunities, the University’s training and placements cell has been strategically developed so as to provide students with milestone opportunities for shaping their future careers.

Awarded for Leading Placements and Excellence in Education

The University has made its name among the top and leading institutions of India, including being recognised as the Best University in Placement consecutively for the last 3 years and the Best university in Placements by ASSOCHAM. Best Placements Award by Ahmedabad Mirror | NavGujarat Samay. Best University in Placements by Rise with India - Modi Awards Awarded as the Best University by the Minister of State for Education, Jitubhai Vaghani at the Drona Awards. To credit its unique record of academic excellence, the University emerged among the top institutions in the NIRF 2023 by receiving multiple rankings in various categories including including the top 50 universities in India for innovation making it the only Private University from Gujarat, ranked among the top 200 Universities in the country among only 7 private universities from the state, and the 53rd-ranked in Pharmacy among only 4 private institutes from gujarat.

The Top Industry Recruiters Providing Milestone Placements

1024 recruiters took part in Parul University Placements 2022. E6 Data, Josh Technologies, MG Motors, Reliance Industries, and Adani Group were among the major recruiters. This year, 100 dream firms and 20 superdream companies competed. 1460 students were placed, with 100% placements throughout the placement drive. The highest annual compensation was INR 30 LPA. Students earned INR 4-5 LPA on average. Following are the top recruiting companies:

Worley

Rapi Pay Fintech Pvt Ltd

E6 Data

Lenskart

Synoptek India Pvt Ltd

MG Motors

Reliance Industries

Motadata

Sun Pharma

Himalaya

UltraTech

Adani Group

Josh Technologies Pvt Ltd

MRF

Modak Analytics Aditya Birla Group

Infosys

Cognizant

Deloitte

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Capgemini

Piramal

Zydus Cadila

Reliance Jio

DMART

PhonePe

Lido Learning

Intas

Apollo Hospitals

Toppr

Evosys

Hettich

These companies offer a variety of jobs in different sectors, such as IT, engineering, finance, and marketing. Parul University graduates have a bright future ahead of them. They are well-equipped to succeed in their careers and make a positive impact on the world. The significance of a strong placement record cannot be overstated when it comes to choosing a university or college. Students and their parents often consider placement opportunities as a crucial factor in making an informed decision. Parul University, a renowned private institution in Gujarat, India, has been steadily making its mark in the realm of campus placements.

Impeccable Packages from the Finest Recruiters

Many of the university’s students have received placements in their dream companies including Praful Jogchand from the Department of Petroleum Engineering placed as Assistant Executive Engineer at ONGC with 23 LPA package, Limbad Yash Kishorbhai who was placed at Uniphi Pvt Ltd with a package of 15 LPA, followed by students placed at Informatica IPS where Prashant Singh, Vishnu Gajjana, Rohit Yadav and Manjunadh received a dream package of 11 LPA. Sankalp Satishkumar was recruited at MOTADATA with a package of 10 LPA and Juspay hired Dineshsingh Sawai Rajpurohit offering a package of 9.15 LPA. Jagrati Sheetal Jain a student from B.Tech CSE secured a position at RapiPay Fintech with a package of 9 LPA. Several other students got their dream packages in the national as well as multinational firms.

In addition, some of the leading packages and top companies which have been received by the students of the University include the 18 LPA - Orad and DATAlog AI, 15 LPA from E6X (Uniphi Pvt. Ltd.) along with packages of 12.4 LPA from Extramarks, 15.5 LPA from Indian Oil, 11 LPA from Informatica - IPS, 10 LPA from MOTADATA and 9.15 LPA from JUSPAY among other leading companies. Some of the University’s from every Faculty have been receiving placement from top hospitality companies such as Roshan Pareek, a Student of the Faculty of Hotel Management & Catering Technology got appointed as an F&B Associate at the Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, Dubai.

Prominent Alumni Working in Top Fortune 500 Companies

Parul University’s career flag has been rising even higher with its student alumni working with global tech giants such as Gujan Pandya who is a Data Engineer at Facebook, Dhairya Kikani, a Former Sr. Supply Chain manager at Google, and Jay Vaidya a Sr. cloud technical account manager at Amazon. The University is dedicated to continuously contributing such exceptional records in India as well as providing the students with opportunities across multiple countries worldwide. Adding to the list of the alumni doing exceptionally in their careers is Milind Purswani, Security Engineer Snap Inc. in the USA, Punit Shrivastav working as a Cloud Engineer at Amazon, Anirudh Mistry who is working as a UX Designer at SAP and Rohan Patel a Software Developer at Microsoft.

Training and Placement For The Best Career Opportunities

The PUPlacement cell is dedicated to aligning the infinite career dreams of thousands of students, with lucrative career opportunities. The Training and Placement Cell is committed to bridging the academia-industry gap by facilitating a channel of engagement between its quality students and leading companies. Recognizing the importance of grooming students for the competitive job market, Parul University offers comprehensive pre-placement training programs. These programs focus on enhancing students' soft skills, communication abilities, and aptitude. Mock interviews, group discussions, and personality development workshops are organized to instill confidence and polish their professional acumen.

Industry Interface, Exposure, Collaborations and Tie-Ups:

Parul University places great emphasis on providing students with exposure to real-world scenarios through industrial visits, internships, and guest lectures. These initiatives not only provide valuable insights into various industries but also give students the opportunity to network with industry professionals. Such interactions contribute to their overall development and increase their chances of securing desirable job offers.

Parul University has forged strategic collaborations with numerous companies across diverse sectors. These collaborations ensure that the curriculum is aligned with industry requirements, enabling students to develop the necessary skills and knowledge. The university actively seeks partnerships with renowned organizations, resulting in an enhanced placement ecosystem for its students.

One of the hallmarks of placement at Parul University is the presence of renowned companies during the campus recruitment drives. Organizations from diverse sectors visit the campus to recruit talented individuals who have undergone rigorous academic training. The university's placement cell facilitates these recruitment drives, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for both students and recruiters.

In conclusion, Parul University is a great place to study and get a good job. The university has a strong placement record, a vibrant campus life, and a qualified faculty. If you are looking for a university that will help you succeed in your career, then Parul University can be the right choice for you.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.