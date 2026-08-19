PMB Result 2026 Released at pmbkarnataka.org, Direct Link to Download Karnataka Paramedical Board Marksheet PDF
Paramedical Board Karnataka Result 2026 OUT: Paramedical Board Karnataka declared the supplementary examination June 2026 revaluation results for various courses on its official website- pmbkarnataka.org. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the PMB Result.
Key Points
- PMB Karnataka declared June 2026 exam results for various paramedical courses.
- Supplementary revaluation results for June 2026 exams were also released.
- Check results online at pmbkarnataka.org by entering your roll number.
PMB Result 2026: Paramedical Board Karnataka has declared the June 2026 exam results for various paramedical courses. The board recently released the supplementary examination June 2026 revaluation results. Paramedical Board Karnataka Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: pmbkarnataka.org. Students can check and download their pmbkarnataka.org results for the exams held in June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the PMB Result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
PMB Results 2026
Paramedical Board Karnataka released supplementary revaluation results for various diploma programs. The students can check their PMB Results on the official website of the board: pmbkarnataka.org. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.
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Paramedical Board Karnataka Result Portal Link
How to Download Paramedical Board Karnataka Results 2026
Paramedical Board Karnataka has released the even semester results online at the official website of the board. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the PMB Results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board - pmbkarnataka.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ option available on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the ‘PMB Result 2026’ link given there.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Search’.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.
Details Mentioned on PMB Result PDF 2026
Paramedical Board Karnataka has released the PMB Result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The PMB Result PDF 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Problems in downloading the PMB Result 2026
If candidates face any issues in downloading the PMB Result 2026. They must try the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Use incognito mode
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Karnataka Paramedical Result Revaluation
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation within the stipulated time. Those who fail in one or more subjects can register for supplementary exams, usually conducted a few months after the results.
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