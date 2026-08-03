PNB LBO Scorecard 2026 Out: Download Marks PDF - Direct Link Here
PNB LBO Scorecard 2026: The PNB LBO scorecard was released by the PNB on 01 August 2026. Candidates can check this article to get the scorecard link and check their section-wise marks, marks obtained in the interview, total score, and other details.
Key Points
- PNB LBO Scorecard 2026 released on August 01, 2026, available for download.
- Scorecard details section-wise marks, qualifying status, and total score.
- PNB aims to fill 750 LBO posts; final results were declared on June 23, 2026.
PNB LBO Scorecard 2026 Out: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) Local Bank Officer exam was conducted on 04 January 2026 and the final result for the exam was released on 23 June 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the PNB LBO recruitment process can download the scorecard from the official recruitment portal. The scorecard will contain the section-wise marks, qualifying status, interview marks, and total score. The score will help the candidates who have not qualified the exam to evaluate their performance at each stage of the recruitment process and help them prepare better for the future recruitment process.
PNB LBO Scorecard 2026 Highlights
The PNB aims to fill 750 Local Bank Officer posts in the Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I) through this recruitment drive. The highlights of the recruitment are mentioned in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Punjab National Bank (PNB)
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Post Name
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Local Bank Officer (LBO)
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Grade
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Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I)
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No. of Vacancies
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750
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Final Result Date
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23 June 2026
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No. of Selected Candidates
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205
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Score Card Release Date
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01 August 2026
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Official Website
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pnb.bank.in
PNB LBO Score Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the PNB LBO recruitment process can download their scorecard through the direct link provided here. The candidates need their login credentials to download the scorecard.
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PNB LBO Score Card 2026 Out
Steps to Download PNB LBO Score Card 2026
To download the PNB LBO Scorecard, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below:
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Visit the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab.
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Under the RECRUITMENT OF 750 LOCAL BANK OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2026-27 heading, look for the Individual Scorecard link.
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Click on the "View Individual Scorecard Link”.
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Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ DOB.
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Click on the Login button.
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Your PNB LBO Scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download it and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on the PNB LBO Score Card 2026
The following details will be mentioned on the PNB LBO Scorecard:
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Candidate’s Name
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Registration Number/ Roll Number
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Category
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Post Name
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CBT marks
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Section-wise scores
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Marks obtained in the Interview
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Overall Combined Marks
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Qualifying Status
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.