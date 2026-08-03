PNB LBO Scorecard 2026 Out: Download Marks PDF - Direct Link Here

PNB LBO Scorecard 2026 Out: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) Local Bank Officer exam was conducted on 04 January 2026 and the final result for the exam was released on 23 June 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the PNB LBO recruitment process can download the scorecard from the official recruitment portal. The scorecard will contain the section-wise marks, qualifying status, interview marks, and total score. The score will help the candidates who have not qualified the exam to evaluate their performance at each stage of the recruitment process and help them prepare better for the future recruitment process.

PNB LBO Scorecard 2026 Highlights

The PNB aims to fill 750 Local Bank Officer posts in the Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I) through this recruitment drive. The highlights of the recruitment are mentioned in the table below: