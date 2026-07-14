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Pondicherry University Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at pondiuni.edu.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 15:55 IST

Pondicherry University Result 2026: Pondicherry University declared the semester/annual results for the April/May 2026 exams for various UG and PG courses on its website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps provided below to download the Pondicherry University Results 2026.

Pondicherry University Result 2026
Pondicherry University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Pondicherry University released UG, PG, and diploma results for April 2026 exams.
  • Results for various courses were declared on July 10 and July 14, 2026.
  • Students can check results online at pondiuni.edu.in using their registration number.

Pondicherry University Result 2026 OUT: Pondicherry University has released the semester/annual results for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The university recently declared the 1st and 2nd year results for MSc Nursing, 8th semester results for BTech, various semester results of BSc Nursing, and first and final year results of MDS. Pondicherry University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. Students who appeared in the exams held in April 2026 can check and download their Pondicherry University result using the direct link provided below. To download the Pondicherry University result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their registration number.

Pondicherry University Result Download Link

Pondicherry University released the results of BA, BSc, BCom, MA, and MSc courses. The students can download their Pondicherry University results on the official website of the University: pondiuni.edu.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Pondicherry University result

Pondicherry University Results 2026

Click here

How to Download Pondicherry University Result 2026?

Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pondicherry University results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/

Step 2: Check your Course in the given list 

Step 3: Fill in all the required information, like Register/Roll No, select the Year/Semester, and click on ‘Go’.

Step 4: The Pondicherry University result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Pondicherry University Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the Pondicherry University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Pondicherry University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details

Course

Exam

Result Date

Result Link

M.Sc.Nursing (Child Health-Paediatric)

I Year

July 14, 2026

Click here

M.Sc.Nursing (Medical Surgical)

I Year and II Year

July 14, 2026

Click here

P.B.B.Sc. Nursing (2 Years Program)

II Year

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Sc.(Nursing)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech.(Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech.(Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech.(Civil Engineering)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech.(Comp.Sci.& Engg.-IoT & CS Including BCT)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech(Computer Science & Engineering)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B. Tech.(Information Technology)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech.(Robotics and Automation)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech. (Electronics & Communication Engg.)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering)

Eighth Semester

July 14, 2026

Click here

M.D.S (Periodontology)

First Year

July 10, 2026

Click here

M.Sc. (Chemistry)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

M.D.S. (Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Oral Microbiology)

Final and First Year

July 10, 2026

Click here

M.D.S. (Pediatric Dentistry)

First Year

July 10, 2026

Click here

M.D.S (Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics)

First Year

July 10, 2026

Click here

BBA (Tourism)

5th and 6th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

B.Sc. Mathematics

5th and 6th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

B.Sc.Chemistry

5th and 6th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

B.Sc. Geography

6th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

B.Sc. Psychology

5th and 6th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

M.A.Historical Studies

4th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

Bachelor In Medical Laboratory Science

1st and 2nd Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester

July 10, 2026

Click here

Details Mentioned on Pondicherry University Marksheet 2026

Pondicherry University has released the Pondicherry University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Pondicherry University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Result Date

Pondicherry University: Highlights

Pondicherry University, Kalapet, Pondicherry, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament.

Pondicherry University: Highlights

University Name

Pondicherry University

Established

1985

Location

Kalapet, Pondicherry

Pondicherry University Result 2026 Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More
First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 15:55 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the Pondicherry University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Pondicherry University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the Pondicherry University result announcement.
  • How can I check the Pondicherry University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Pondicherry University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Pondicherry University result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the Pondicherry University Result 2026?
    +
    The Pondicherry University result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Pondicherry University result.

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