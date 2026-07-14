Pondicherry University Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at pondiuni.edu.in

Key Points Pondicherry University released UG, PG, and diploma results for April 2026 exams.

Results for various courses were declared on July 10 and July 14, 2026.

Students can check results online at pondiuni.edu.in using their registration number.

Pondicherry University Result 2026 OUT: Pondicherry University has released the semester/annual results for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The university recently declared the 1st and 2nd year results for MSc Nursing, 8th semester results for BTech, various semester results of BSc Nursing, and first and final year results of MDS. Pondicherry University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. Students who appeared in the exams held in April 2026 can check and download their Pondicherry University result using the direct link provided below. To download the Pondicherry University result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their registration number. Pondicherry University Result Download Link Pondicherry University released the results of BA, BSc, BCom, MA, and MSc courses. The students can download their Pondicherry University results on the official website of the University: pondiuni.edu.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Pondicherry University result

Pondicherry University Results 2026 Click here How to Download Pondicherry University Result 2026? Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pondicherry University results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/ Step 2: Check your Course in the given list Step 3: Fill in all the required information, like Register/Roll No, select the Year/Semester, and click on ‘Go’. Step 4: The Pondicherry University result PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Pondicherry University Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the Pondicherry University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Pondicherry University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details

Details Mentioned on Pondicherry University Marksheet 2026 Pondicherry University has released the Pondicherry University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Pondicherry University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Result Date Pondicherry University: Highlights Pondicherry University, Kalapet, Pondicherry, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. Pondicherry University: Highlights University Name Pondicherry University Established 1985 Location Kalapet, Pondicherry Pondicherry University Result 2026 Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed