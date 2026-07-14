Pondicherry University Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at pondiuni.edu.in
Pondicherry University Result 2026: Pondicherry University declared the semester/annual results for the April/May 2026 exams for various UG and PG courses on its website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps provided below to download the Pondicherry University Results 2026.
Key Points
- Pondicherry University released UG, PG, and diploma results for April 2026 exams.
- Results for various courses were declared on July 10 and July 14, 2026.
- Students can check results online at pondiuni.edu.in using their registration number.
Pondicherry University Result 2026 OUT: Pondicherry University has released the semester/annual results for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The university recently declared the 1st and 2nd year results for MSc Nursing, 8th semester results for BTech, various semester results of BSc Nursing, and first and final year results of MDS. Pondicherry University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. Students who appeared in the exams held in April 2026 can check and download their Pondicherry University result using the direct link provided below. To download the Pondicherry University result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their registration number.
Pondicherry University Result Download Link
Pondicherry University released the results of BA, BSc, BCom, MA, and MSc courses. The students can download their Pondicherry University results on the official website of the University: pondiuni.edu.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Pondicherry University result
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Pondicherry University Results 2026
How to Download Pondicherry University Result 2026?
Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pondicherry University results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/
Step 2: Check your Course in the given list
Step 3: Fill in all the required information, like Register/Roll No, select the Year/Semester, and click on ‘Go’.
Step 4: The Pondicherry University result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Pondicherry University Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the Pondicherry University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Pondicherry University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details
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Course
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Exam
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Result Date
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Result Link
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M.Sc.Nursing (Child Health-Paediatric)
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I Year
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July 14, 2026
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M.Sc.Nursing (Medical Surgical)
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I Year and II Year
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July 14, 2026
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P.B.B.Sc. Nursing (2 Years Program)
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II Year
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July 14, 2026
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B.Sc.(Nursing)
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1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech.(Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech.(Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech.(Civil Engineering)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech.(Comp.Sci.& Engg.-IoT & CS Including BCT)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech(Computer Science & Engineering)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B. Tech.(Information Technology)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech.(Robotics and Automation)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech. (Electronics & Communication Engg.)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering)
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Eighth Semester
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July 14, 2026
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M.D.S (Periodontology)
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First Year
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July 10, 2026
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M.Sc. (Chemistry)
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1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
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July 10, 2026
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M.D.S. (Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Oral Microbiology)
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Final and First Year
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July 10, 2026
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M.D.S. (Pediatric Dentistry)
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First Year
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July 10, 2026
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M.D.S (Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics)
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First Year
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July 10, 2026
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BBA (Tourism)
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5th and 6th Semester
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July 10, 2026
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B.Sc. Mathematics
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5th and 6th Semester
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July 10, 2026
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B.Sc.Chemistry
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5th and 6th Semester
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July 10, 2026
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B.Sc. Geography
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6th Semester
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July 10, 2026
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B.Sc. Psychology
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5th and 6th Semester
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July 10, 2026
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M.A.Historical Studies
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4th Semester
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July 10, 2026
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Bachelor In Medical Laboratory Science
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1st and 2nd Semester
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July 10, 2026
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B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology)
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1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
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July 10, 2026
Details Mentioned on Pondicherry University Marksheet 2026
Pondicherry University has released the Pondicherry University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Pondicherry University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Result Date
Pondicherry University: Highlights
Pondicherry University, Kalapet, Pondicherry, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament.
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Pondicherry University: Highlights
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University Name
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Pondicherry University
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Established
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1985
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Location
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Kalapet, Pondicherry
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Pondicherry University Result 2026 Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc