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PPU Result 2026 OUT at ppup.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 15:43 IST

PPU Result 2026 OUT: Patliputra University (PPU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- ppup.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the PPU result.

PPU Result 2026 OUT
PPU Result 2026 OUT

Key Points

  • PPU declared regular and repeater UG/PG results for exams held in April-May 2026.
  • Results for BA, BCom, BSc Hons (2nd/3rd year), LLB, LLM are now available.
  • Students can check and download results online at ppup.ac.in using their roll number.

PPU Result 2026: Patliputra University (PPU) has declared the regular and repeater exam semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. Patliputra University recently released the 2nd and 3rd year results of courses like BA Hons., BCom, BSc Hons. and other exams. Patliputra University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: ppup.ac.in. Students can check and download their ppup.ac.in results for the exams held in April-May 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the PPU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

PPU Results 2026

Patliputra University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like LLB and LLM. The students can check their PPU results on the official website of the University- ppup.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.

Patliputra University Result 2026

Click here

How to Download Patliputra University Results 2026

Patliputra University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the PPU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ppup.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration & Examination Portal’ segment given at the top of the page.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.

Step 4: Select the exam year.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Patliputra University Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the PPU results for various TDC and UG examinations. Students can easily access their Patliputra University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Links

BA Hons. Part 2

Click here

BA Hons. Part 3

Click here

BCom Part 2

Click here

BCom Part 3

Click here

BSc Hons. Part 2

Click here

BSc Hons. Part 3

Click here

Problems in downloading the PPU Result 2026

If candidates face any issues in downloading the PPU result 2026. They must try the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

  • Close your Internet browser and try again.

  • Use incognito mode

  • Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

  • Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

  • Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.

Highlights of Patliputra University

Patliputra University (PPU) is located in  Patna, Bihar. It was established in the year 2018 by the Bihar State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Patliputra University Highlights

University Name

Patliputra University

Established

2018

PPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

The districts like Patna and Nalanda come under the jurisdiction of the Patliputra University.

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 15:43 IST

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FAQs

  • Is PPU Result 2026 declared for BA semester 4?
    +
    Yes, PPU has released the results of BA Semester 4 on its official website. The PPU result 2026 has been released by the Controller of Examinations.
  • How do I check my Patliputra University result 2026?
    +
    Patliputra University result 2026 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Patliputra University results on this page.
  • What details are mentioned in the PPU Result 2026?
    +
    The PPU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the PPU result.

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