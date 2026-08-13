PPU Result 2026 OUT at ppup.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
PPU Result 2026 OUT: Patliputra University (PPU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- ppup.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the PPU result.
Key Points
- PPU declared regular and repeater UG/PG results for exams held in April-May 2026.
- Results for BA, BCom, BSc Hons (2nd/3rd year), LLB, LLM are now available.
- Students can check and download results online at ppup.ac.in using their roll number.
PPU Result 2026: Patliputra University (PPU) has declared the regular and repeater exam semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. Patliputra University recently released the 2nd and 3rd year results of courses like BA Hons., BCom, BSc Hons. and other exams. Patliputra University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: ppup.ac.in. Students can check and download their ppup.ac.in results for the exams held in April-May 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the PPU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
PPU Results 2026
Patliputra University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like LLB and LLM. The students can check their PPU results on the official website of the University- ppup.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.
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Patliputra University Result 2026
How to Download Patliputra University Results 2026
Patliputra University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the PPU results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ppup.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration & Examination Portal’ segment given at the top of the page.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.
Step 4: Select the exam year.
Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 7: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Patliputra University Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the PPU results for various TDC and UG examinations. Students can easily access their Patliputra University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Links
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BA Hons. Part 2
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BA Hons. Part 3
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BCom Part 2
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BCom Part 3
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BSc Hons. Part 2
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BSc Hons. Part 3
Problems in downloading the PPU Result 2026
If candidates face any issues in downloading the PPU result 2026. They must try the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Use incognito mode
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Highlights of Patliputra University
Patliputra University (PPU) is located in Patna, Bihar. It was established in the year 2018 by the Bihar State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Patliputra University Highlights
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University Name
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Patliputra University
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Established
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2018
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PPU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
The districts like Patna and Nalanda come under the jurisdiction of the Patliputra University.
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc