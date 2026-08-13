PPU Result 2026 OUT at ppup.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Patliputra University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like LLB and LLM. The students can check their PPU results on the official website of the University- ppup.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.

PPU Result 2026: Patliputra University (PPU) has declared the regular and repeater exam semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. Patliputra University recently released the 2nd and 3rd year results of courses like BA Hons., BCom, BSc Hons. and other exams. Patliputra University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: ppup.ac.in. Students can check and download their ppup.ac.in results for the exams held in April-May 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the PPU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Patliputra University Result 2026 Click here

How to Download Patliputra University Results 2026

Patliputra University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the PPU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ppup.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration & Examination Portal’ segment given at the top of the page.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.

Step 4: Select the exam year.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Patliputra University Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the PPU results for various TDC and UG examinations. Students can easily access their Patliputra University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.