PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in - Download PDF Here
PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the Jail Warder and Matron Answer Key 2026. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key and check their tentative scores.
Key Points
- PSSSB released the Warder & Matron answer key on July 28, 2026, on sssb.gov.in.
- The offline exam for 532 vacancies was conducted on July 26, 2026.
- Candidates can check the provisional key; 0.25 marks deducted for wrong answers.
PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the answer key for the posts of Warder & Matron today July 28, 2026 on its official website at sssb.gov.in. The test was conducted in the offline mode on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM across the state. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can now download and check the provisional answer key . One mark will be awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks would be deducted for every wrong answer.The provisional answer key helps us to estimate the probable scores before the final answer key is released by the board
PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now download and check the PSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 through the notification PDF provided below and they are advised to compute their tentative score as per the prescribed answer key. Check this in the table given below.
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PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026
PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Overview
The PSSSB Jail Warder Exam was conducted on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no 08 /2026. A total of 532 vacancies will be filled across posts such as Jail Warder & Matron. Check the table below for a brief overview.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board
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Exam Date
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July 26, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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July 28 , 2026
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Objection Date
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To be notified
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Negative Marking
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0.25 Marks
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
Steps to Download the PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSSSC ASO & ARO Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official PSSSB website at sssb.gov.in.
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Homepage will appear there you will find the Provisional answer key (Set- A, Set-B, Set-C & Set-D) of Written Examination held on 26.07.2026 for the Post of Warder and Matron (Advt. No. 08 of 2026) click on it.
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Then the answer key would appear on your screen
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Compare your responses with the official marking scheme to compute your tentative score.
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Download and save for future references.
What’s Next After PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026?
After the provisional answer key PSSSB will announce the dates for the objection window and candidates can raise the objections within the prescribed timeline. Then the board will then check all objections and release the final answer key. After that, PSSSB will prepare the result and merit list based on written exam marks. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by document verification for final selection.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.