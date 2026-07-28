PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in - Download PDF Here

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the answer key for the posts of Warder & Matron today July 28, 2026 on its official website at sssb.gov.in. The test was conducted in the offline mode on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM across the state. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can now download and check the provisional answer key . One mark will be awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks would be deducted for every wrong answer.The provisional answer key helps us to estimate the probable scores before the final answer key is released by the board

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates can now download and check the PSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 through the notification PDF provided below and they are advised to compute their tentative score as per the prescribed answer key. Check this in the table given below.