CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in - Download PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 15:30 IST

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the Jail Warder and Matron Answer Key 2026. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key and check their tentative scores.

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in - Download PDF Here
PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in - Download PDF Here

Key Points

  • PSSSB released the Warder & Matron answer key on July 28, 2026, on sssb.gov.in.
  • The offline exam for 532 vacancies was conducted on July 26, 2026.
  • Candidates can check the provisional key; 0.25 marks deducted for wrong answers.

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the answer key for the posts of Warder & Matron today July 28, 2026 on its official website at sssb.gov.in. The test was conducted in the offline mode on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM across the state. Candidates who have appeared in this examination  can now download and check the provisional answer key . One mark will be awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks would be deducted for every wrong answer.The provisional answer key helps us to estimate the probable scores before the final answer key is released by the board 

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates can now download and check the PSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 through the notification PDF provided below and they are advised to compute their tentative score as per the prescribed answer key. Check this in the table given below.

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026

      Click Here

PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 Overview

The PSSSB Jail Warder Exam was conducted on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no 08 /2026. A total of 532 vacancies will be filled across posts such as Jail Warder & Matron. Check the table below for a brief overview.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board 

Exam Date

July 26, 2026

Answer Key Release Date

July 28 , 2026

Objection Date

To be notified

Mode of Answer Key

Online

Negative Marking

0.25 Marks

Official Website

sssb.punjab.gov.in

Steps to Download the PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSSSC ASO & ARO Answer Key 2026-

  • Visit the official PSSSB website at sssb.gov.in. 

  • Homepage will appear there you will find the Provisional answer key (Set- A, Set-B, Set-C & Set-D) of Written Examination held on 26.07.2026 for the Post of Warder and Matron (Advt. No. 08 of 2026) click on it.

  • Then the answer key would appear on your screen

  • Compare your responses with the official marking scheme to compute your tentative  score.

  • Download and save for future references.

What’s Next After PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026?

After the provisional answer key PSSSB will announce the dates for the objection window and candidates can raise the objections within the prescribed timeline. Then the board will then check all objections and release the final answer key. After that, PSSSB will prepare the result and merit list based on written exam marks. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by document verification for final selection.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 15:30 IST

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • What happens after the release of the PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026?
      +
      Candidates can raise objections (when notified) after which PSSSB will release the final answer key, result and merit list for the next selection stages.
    • How can I download the PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026?
      +
       Visit the official PSSSB website & click on the answer key link for Warder & Matron (Advt. No. 08/2026) and download the PDF.
    • When was the PSSSB Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 released?
      +
      The PSSSB Jail Warder & Matron provisional answer key was released on July 28, 2026 on the official website.

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News