Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Looking for the latest syllabus of the Punjab Board class 10th for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check the revised syllabus for Science here. Get to know about the course content, course structure, allotted marks and weightage.

PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the table below to learn about the Maths syllabus:

Board Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class/Standard 10th Subject Science Total Marks 100 Theory Marks 80 Internal Evaluation 20 Practical Actions: 10

(Excluding Practicals) As per the mark distribution under CCE: 10 Marks

PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

We are providing the pictures below for the PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus. Students can check this below: