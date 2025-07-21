Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Punjab board has made available the revised syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE. 

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 21, 2025, 14:20 IST

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Looking for the latest syllabus of the Punjab Board class 10th for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check the revised syllabus for Science here. Get to know about the course content, course structure, allotted marks and weightage. 

PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the table below to learn about the Maths syllabus: 

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Class/Standard

10th

Subject

Science

Total Marks

100

Theory Marks

80

Internal Evaluation

20

  • Practical Actions: 10

  • (Excluding Practicals) As per the mark distribution under CCE: 10 Marks

PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

We are providing the pictures below for the PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus. Students can check this below: 

Pic-1

pic-2

pic-3

Now that the syllabus is available, students can start preparing for the end-term exam and also download the PDF below for FREE. 

Direct Link: 

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE

Other Related Links

PSEB Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26


Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News