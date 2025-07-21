Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Looking for the latest syllabus of the Punjab Board class 10th for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check the revised syllabus for Science here. Get to know about the course content, course structure, allotted marks and weightage.
PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26
|
Board Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Class/Standard
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Science
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Internal Evaluation
|
20
PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download
We are providing the pictures below for the PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus. Students can check this below:
Now that the syllabus is available, students can start preparing for the end-term exam and also download the PDF below for FREE.
Direct Link:
|
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE
