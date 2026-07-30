Punjab Police Constable Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Minimum Qualifying Marks, Factors and Selection Process

The Punjab Police Constable Exam 2026 will successfully end today, July 30, 2026. The exam was being conducted from July 1, 2026, to July 30, 2026. Through this recruitment exam, the Punjab Police aims to fill around 3000 vacancies. As the computer-based test has concluded, candidates will eagerly wait for the expected cutoff marks to check if they make it to the next stages of the selection process. The cutoff marks are the minimum marks that a candidate has to score to qualify for the next stages of the recruitment process. The selection process for the Punjab Police Constable exam will include Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification. The cutoff marks will be released by the Board alongside the results. How To Calculate the Cutoff Marks for The Punjab Police Constable Exam 2026?

Before the Punjab Police Constable Cutoff marks and results 2026 are released, the recruitment board might make the answer key available. Once the candidates can download the answer key from the official website, they can check their answers against the answer key through a reliable source. Candidates can also follow the given marking scheme to calculate their marks:- For every correct answer, there is one mark awarded.

If the candidate marks any incorrect answer, there will be no negative marking.

No marks will be given for unanswered questions

Once the candidates have completed checking all the answers, they can add their scores. Punjab Police Constable Expected Cutoff 2026 The cutoff marks indicate the marks required by the candidates to make it to the final selection list. Given below are the expected cutoff marks for the Punjab Police Constable 2026:-

Catgeory Female Cutoff Male Cutoff EWS Punjab 55-59 59-61 Backward Classes Punjab 65-68 73-75 Ex-Servicemen (General) 41-43 57-61 General 69-73 74-77 SC 60-63 65-67 Important Note: Candidates should know that this is just the expected cutoff based on the previous years' cutoffs and various factors. It is subject to change. What Factors Influence the Cutoff Marks? There are several factors which influence the cutoff marks. These factors could range from the number of shifts the exam was conducted in, the total number of vacancies, and the normalisation process, etc. Given below is the full breakdown of the factors influencing the cutoff marks:- The total number of vacancies plays an important role. The higher the number of vacancies, the lower the cutoff marks and vice versa.

The difficulty level of the questions asked across the various shifts also plays a significant role.

Since the exam was conducted over multiple shifts, the board uses a normalisation process to balance the difficulty level.

The total number of applicants who appeared for the exam significantly impacts the competition levels.

The overall performance of the candidates in the exam. If a good number of candidates perform better in the Punjab Police Constable exam, the cutoff will be higher and vice versa