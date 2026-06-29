Rajasthan CET Syllabus 2026: Download Complete Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF for 12th & Graduation Level

Key Points RSSB released Rajasthan CET 2026 Syllabus & Exam Pattern on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

12th Level CET 2026: 120 questions, 240 marks, 2.5 hrs, 1/3 negative marking.

Graduation Level CET 2026: 150 questions, 300 marks, 3 hrs, 1/3 negative marking.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Graduation and 12 th Level on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates should follow the latest syllabus and exam pattern and then start their preparation accordingly. The Rajasthan CET Syllabus 2026 is divided into multiple common subjects such as History of Rajasthan, Art and Culture of Rajasthan, Geography of India,Geography of Rajasthan, Indian Political System with Special reference to Rajasthan, Economy of Rajasthan, EVERYDAY SCIENCE, Logical reasoning & Mathematics, Current Affairs, Public Health, Computer Knowledge, General English and Hindi. Understanding of the syllabus is important for candidates to focus on topics important from the exam perspective. In this article, we have shared the syllabus and exam pattern to help candidates in their preparation.

Also Check- Rajasthan CET Graduation Level GK Questions 2026: Top MCQs with Answers Rajasthan CET Syllabus 2026 RSSB had earlier released the official notification PDF and detailed syllabus for the 12th Level and Graduation Level Exam. The CET exam is a very popular exam among the youths preparing for government jobs in the state of Rajasthan. Understanding of the syllabus is very important before you appear to sit in the exam. Those preparing for the exam must note that qualifying in the exam is mandatory to appear for the respective posts. For candidates convenience we have attached the syllabus PDF here. Rajasthan CET Syllabus 2026 12th Level Download PDF Rajasthan CET Syllabus 2026 Graduation Level Download PDF Rajasthan CET 12th Level Subject Wise Syllabus

Candidates can check the detailed subject and topic wise syllabus for the 12th Level exam. Check the Rajasthan CET syllabus given in the table below. Subjects Topics History of Rajasthan Major ancient civilizations and archaeological sites, Prominent rulers and their achievements,The Revolt of 1857, peasant movements, tribal movements, Praja Mandal movements and the Integration of Rajasthan, Prominent historical personalities Art and Culture of Rajasthan Architecture and painting, Folk: music, musical instruments, dance, and theatre, Major religious sects and folk deities, Social life: Dresses, ornaments, fairs, festivals, customs, and traditions,Language, dialects, and literature. Prominent personalities in the fields of art and culture. Geography of India Physical features of India: Mountains, Plateaus, Deserts and Plains, Major Rivers, Dams, Lakes and Oceans,Wildlife and Sanctuaries,Disaster Management and Climate change Geography of Rajasthan Major physical features of Rajasthan Climatic conditions ,Natural Vegetation ,Major Soils , Rivers, Dams and Lakes, Natural resources of Rajasthan: Mineral resources, Forest resources, Water resources Livestock Wildlife, Sanctuaries and Conservation Population: Distribution, Growth, Density, Literacy and Sex ratio Major tribes Tourism in Rajasthan Indian Political System (Rajasthan) Nature of the Indian Constitution, Preamble (Preamble), Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy, Indian Political System : President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Parliament, Supreme Court, Election Commission, Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan: Governor, Chief Minister, State Legislative Assembly, High Court, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, State Election Commission, State Information Commission, State Human Rights Commission, State Chief Secretary, District Administration. Local Self-Government and Panchayati Raj. Economy of Rajasthan Role of Industry, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Mineral Sector in the development of State, Economy of Rajasthan: Features and Issues, Concepts of State Income and Budget, Handicraft Industry, Unemployment, Drought, and Famine, Various Welfare Schemes and Acts in Rajasthan; Development Institutions; Small-Scale Enterprises, Financial Institutions; Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Rural Development. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission – Gramin (VB-G RAM G) EVERYDAY SCIENCE Physical and Chemical Changes, Oxidation and reduction reactions, Catalyst, Metals, non-metals and their important compounds, Some important compounds used in daily life, Carbon and important compounds of carbon, Hydrocarbons, Allotropes of carbon, Chloro-Fluoro Carbon or Freons, Compressed Natural Gas, Polymers, Soap and detergents. Reflection of light and its laws, Dispersion of Light, Types of lenses, Defects of vision and their corrections, Space and information technology, Space research programme of India. General terminology related to genetics, Mendel's law of inheritance, Structure of Chromosomes,Nucleic Acids, Central dogma of protein synthesis, Sex determination in human, Environmental study:Structure of ecosystems, Biotic factors of ecosystem,Energy flow in ecosystem, Biogeochemical cycles. Biotechnology - General information, Bio-patent, Development of new plant varieties,Transgenic organisms, Economic importance of animals, Economic importance of plants. Blood groups, Blood transfusion, Rh factor, Pathogens and human health,Malnutrition and human health, Human disease: Causes and cures. Logical reasoning & Mathematics Blood Relation , Number series Alphabet series Clock Calendar LCM & HCF, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, RatioProportion Time, Speed, Distance, Work and Time Area of Triangle, circle, Ellipse, rectangle, sphere, cylinder. Volume of sphere, cylinder, cube, cone. Graphical representation of data (graphs, bar charts, pie charts, line graphs, etc.) Code and Decode Sitting arrangement Mental ability and analytical ability Current Affairs Major contemporary events at the State and National level in the fields of politics, economy, society, culture, technology, geography, ecology, sports, etc. Famous personalities. State and national-level programs and policies. Civic Duties: Fundamental Duties and Moral Values, Salient Provisions of The Rajasthan Public Examination ( Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022 Public Health Basics of First aid, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Types of Drug abuse and Measures to prevent it. Physical and Mental fitness of youth. Health risks of Social Media addiction and its Preventive Measures Computer Knowledge Characteristics and Applications of Computers, Computer Organization including Memory (RAM, ROM), File System, Input and Output Devices. MS Office (Knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel/Spreadsheet, MS PowerPoint General Hindi संज्ञा,सर्वनाम,विशेषण,अव्यय,क्रिया,संधि और संधि विच्छेद,सामासिक पदों की रचना और समास विग्रह,उपसर्ग,प्रत्यय,पर्यायवाची शब्द,विपरीतार्थक (विलोम) शब्द,अनेकार्थक शब्दशब्द-युग्म,शब्द-शुद्धि: अशुद्ध शब्दों का शुद्धीकरण,वाक्य-शुद्धि: अशुद्ध वाक्यों का शुद्धीकरणवा वाक्यांश के लिए एक सार्थक शब्द,,मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ,अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिंदी शब्द,कार्यालयी पत्रों से संबंधित ज्ञान: कार्यालय आदेश, परिपत्र, अधिसूचना, अर्धशासकीय पत्र, निविदा, और प्रेस विज्ञप्ति। General English Tenses/Sequence of Tenses, Voice : Active and Passive. Narration : Direct and Indirect, Use of Articles and Determiners, Use of Prepositions,Translations of Simple (Ordinary/Common), Sentences from Hindi to English and vice-versa, Glossary of official, Technical Terms (with their Hindi Versions),Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Comprehension of a given passage, Knowledge of writing. letters: Official, Demi Official, Informal

Rajasthan CET 12 th Level Exam Pattern 2026 The Rajasthan CET exam would be held in the offline mode. The state-level examination consists of objective-type questions for 240 marks. Candidates will be provided 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete their exam. There will be a negative marking of ⅓ for an incorrect response marked. Check the exam pattern in the table below. Particulars Details Subjects Covered History of Rajasthan, Art and Culture of Rajasthan, Geography of India,Geography of Rajasthan, Indian Political System with Special reference to Rajasthan, Economy of Rajasthan, EVERYDAY SCIENCE, Logical reasoning & Mathematics, Current Affairs, Public Health, Computer Knowledge, General English and Hindi Number of Questions 120 Total Marks 240 Duration 2 hours 30 minutes

Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Subject Wise Syllabus Candidates can check the detailed subject and topic wise syllabus for the graduation level exam here. Check the Rajasthan CET syllabus given below. Subject Topics History of India and Rajasthan Important events in Indian history; social and religious reform movements in the 19th and 20th centuries, Indian Freedom Movement: various phases, major events, and the freedom fighters from different regions of the country and their contributions, Rajasthan's contribution to the Revolt of 1857 tribal and peasant movements in Rajasthan; political awakening and the Praja Mandal movement Post-independence nation-building and the Nehruvian era – national integration and Reorganization of states; Institution building and the development of Science and Technology. Integration of Rajasthan Art, Culture, Literature (Rajasthan) Ancient civilizations and archaeological sites of Rajasthan:, Significant events in the History of Rajasthan, prominent rulers, and their administrative and revenue systems. Salient features of architecture — forts and monuments; art forms, paintings, and handicrafts, major literary works and regional dialects of Rajasthani literature, Fairs, festivals, folk music, and folk dances. Rajasthani culture, traditions, and heritage. Religious movements, saints, and folk deities of Rajasthan. Important historical site Geography of India Physical features: Mountains, Plateaus, Deserts and Plains Climate and Mansoon system Major Rivers, Dams, Lakes and Oceans Wildlife and Sanctuaries Major Crops: Wheat, Rice, Cotton, Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee etc Major Minerals: Iron ore, Manganese, Bauxite, Mica etc Energy resources: Conventional and Non-conventional, Major Industries and Industrial regions National highways, means of transport and trade Population: Growth, Density, Literacy and Sex ratio Disaster Management and Climate change Geography of Rajasthan Geological Structure and Physiographic divisions Climatic conditions and region, Drainage system, Lakes, Ponds, Dams and Water conservation methods Natural vegetation Wildlife and Sanctuaries Soils Major crops of Rabi and Kharif Population- Distribution, Growth, Density, Literacy, Sex ratio and Urbanization Major tribes Metallic and Non-metallic minerals Energy resources – Renewable and Non-renewable Tourism Means of transport- National Highway, Rail and Air Indian Political System Rajasthan Constituent Assembly, Role of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in framing of the Constitution, Nature and Features of Indian Constitution, Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, Federal Structure, Constitutional Amendments, Emergency Provisions, Public Interest Litigation. President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Parliament, Supreme Court, Important institutions and commissions at the national level- Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, Finance Commission, Lokpal, National Human Rights Commission, NITI Aayog, National Information Commission. Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan, Governor, Chief Minister, State Legislative Assembly, High Court, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, District Administration, State Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta, State Election Commission, State Finance Commission, State Information Commission, Local Self Government and Panchayati Raj. Economy of India Budget Making, Banking, Public Finance, Goods and Services Tax, National Income, Basic Knowledge of Growth and Development. Fiscal and Monetary Policies. Subsidies, Public Distribution System E-commerce Major Sectors of the Economy: Current Status, Issues and Initiatives in Agriculture, Industry, Service and Trade Sectors. Green Revolution, White Revolution and Blue Revolution. Five Year Plans and Planning System. Major Economic Problems and Government Initiatives, Economic Reforms and Liberalisation Economy of Rajasthan Food Crops and Commercial Crops of Rajasthan Irrigation and River Valley Projects, Wasteland and Drought-Prone Areas Development Projects Development of Industries and their Location, Agro-Based Industries, Mineral-Based Industries, Small, Cottage and Village Industries, Export Goods, Rajasthani Handicrafts Poverty and Unemployment- Concept, Types, Causes, Solutions and Current Flagship Schemes, Social Justice and Empowerment Provisions for Weaker Sections. Various Welfare Schemes and Acts, Development Institutions, Cooperative Movement, Small Enterprises and Financial Institutions, Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Rural Development. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission – Gramin Science and Technology Physical and Chemical Changes. Acids, Alkalis and Salts. Electric Current, Heat, Work and Energy. Diet and Nutrition, Blood Groups and Rh Factor. Health Care; Infectious, Non-Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases. Environmental and Ecological Changes and their Effects, Biodiversity, Conservation of Natural Resources and Sustainable Development. Economic Importance of Animals and Plants. Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Animal Husbandry with special reference to Rajasthan Information and Communication Technology. Defence Technology, Space Technology and Satellites. Science and Technology Development with special reference to Rajasthan Logical reasoning & Mathematics Blood relation, Number Series Alphabet Series Clock Calendar Mental ability and analytical ability Square, square root, cube root of whole numbers. Factoring, quadratic equations, logarithms, LCM, HCF, Time and Speed, Trigonometry, Mean, Median and Mode Current Events and Civic Duty Major contemporary events at the State, National and International level in the fields of politics, economy, society, culture, technology, geography, ecology, sports, etc. Famous personalities. State and national-level programs and policies Civic Duties: Fundamental Duties and Moral Values. Salient Provisions of The Rajasthan Public Examination ( Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022 Public Health Basics of First aid, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Types of Drug abuse and Measures to prevent it. Physical and Mental fitness of youth. Health risks of Social Media addiction and its Preventive Measures Computer Knowledge Characteristics and Applications of Computers. Operating System, Internet and E-Mail. Computer Organization including Memory (RAM, ROM), File System, Input and Output Devices. MS Office (Knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel/Spreadsheet, MS PowerPoint). Cyber Security General English Article, Tenses, Voice, Narration, Prepositions, Synonyms and Antonyms, Letter Writing, Idiom Phrases and One Word Substitution General Hindi संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, क्रिया विशेषण, कारक, अव्यय, संधि और संधि विच्छेद, समास (भेद, सामासिक पदों की रचना और विग्रह), उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, विलोम शब्द, पर्यायवाची एवं अनेकार्तक शब्द, विराम चिह्न, पारिभाषिक शब्दावली (अंग्रेजी भाषा के पारिभाषिक शब्दों के समानार्थक शब्द), शब्द शुद्धि (अशुद्ध शब्दों का शुद्धिकरण), वाक्य शुद्धि (अशुद्ध वाक्यांश का शुद्धिकरण), वाक्यांश के लिए एक सार्थक शब्द, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ, राजभाषा हिंदी (संवैधानिक स्थिति), कार्यालयी पत्रों से संबंधित ज्ञान (कार्यालय आदेश, परिपत्र, अधिसूचना, अर्धशासकीय पत्र, निविदा, प्रेस विज्ञप्ति)।