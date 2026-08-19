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Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 12:49 IST

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on August 19, for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Instructor on its official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. Check all details here. 

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on August 19, has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card on its official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the above posts scheduled on August 22 and 23, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. The Board had earlier launched the recruitment drive for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors across the state.

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

To download the Rajasthan Computer Instructor admit card PDF, you will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. You can download the RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below-

RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026  Direct Link

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Overview

The RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 has been released by the RSSB on its official website. Candidates can check the important exam details below:

ParticularsDetails
Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur
Recruitment Basic & Senior Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026
Advertisement No. 07/2026
Provisional E-Admit Card 19 August 2026
Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date 22 August 2026
Senior Computer Instructor Exam Date 23 August 2026
Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How To Download RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Online?

The RSSB has uploaded the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor admit card download link on its official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of RSSB-rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link “RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Admit Card”.
  • Step 3: Now provide your login details including application number/SSO ID and date of birth/password and click on submit.
  • Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

 

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 12:40 IST

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FAQs

  • What login credentials are required for RSSB Admit Card 2026 download?
    +
    You are required to login credentials including application number/SSO ID and date of birth/password to download the hall ticket. 
  • Where can I download RSSB Admit Card 2026?
    +
    You can download the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 at the official website of RSSB-rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Is RSSB Admit Card 2026 released?
    +
    Yes, RSSB has uploaded the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor admit card download link on its official website.

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