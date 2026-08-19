Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on August 19, has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card on its official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the above posts scheduled on August 22 and 23, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. The Board had earlier launched the recruitment drive for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors across the state.

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

To download the Rajasthan Computer Instructor admit card PDF, you will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. You can download the RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below-