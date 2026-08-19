Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on August 19, for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Instructor on its official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. Check all details here.
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on August 19, has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card on its official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the above posts scheduled on August 22 and 23, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. The Board had earlier launched the recruitment drive for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors across the state.
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link
To download the Rajasthan Computer Instructor admit card PDF, you will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. You can download the RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below-
|RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Overview
The RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 has been released by the RSSB on its official website. Candidates can check the important exam details below:
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Authority
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur
|Recruitment
|Basic & Senior Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026
|Advertisement No.
|07/2026
|Provisional E-Admit Card
|19 August 2026
|Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date
|22 August 2026
|Senior Computer Instructor Exam Date
|23 August 2026
|Official Website
|rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How To Download RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Online?
The RSSB has uploaded the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor admit card download link on its official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Go to the official website of RSSB-rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the home page, click on the link “RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Admit Card”.
- Step 3: Now provide your login details including application number/SSO ID and date of birth/password and click on submit.
- Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.