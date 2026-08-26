Rajasthan Computer Instructor Application Form 2026: Correction Window Opens; Link Active at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points The RSSB application correction window for Computer Instructor posts is open Aug 26 - Sep 1, 2026.

Candidates can edit applications for ₹300 online; this is the final chance for corrections.

Details like name, father's name can be changed; category, gender, etc., cannot be altered.

RSSB Computer Instructor Application Form 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has opened the application correction window for the Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor Combined Direct Recruitment 2026. This recruitment was started on 22 May 2026 for a total of 3,951 posts. The exam for the Basic Computer Instructor post was held on 22 August 2026, and the exam for Senior Computer Instructor posts was held on 23 August 2026. Candidates who applied for this recruitment can now edit their application form from today, August 26, to September 1, 2026, till 11:59 PM. This is the last chance to fix errors before the final result is prepared. RSSB Computer Instructor Application Form 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the RSSB Computer Instructor Correction Window 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Recruitment Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Recruitment Name Senior Computer Instructor & Basic Computer Instructor Combined Direct Recruitment 2026 Total Posts 3,951 Notification Date May 22, 2026 Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date August 22, 2026 Senior Computer Instructor Exam Date August 23, 2026 Correction Window Start Date August 26, 2026 Correction Window Last Date September 1, 2026 (till 11:59 PM) Correction Fee ₹300 (to be paid online) Mode of Correction Online only Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Computer Instructor Correction Window Link Those candidates who want to make any changes in their application form must check the direct link given below. By clicking on the link, candidates will be able to go directly to the SSO Portal, where they need to log in with their registration number and password. Before clicking on the link, candidates are advised to save their login details and prevent themselves from any last-minute trouble.

RSSB Computer Instructor Correction window Click Here What Candidates Can and Cannot Change RSSB has clearly listed which details can be corrected during this window and which ones are locked. Candidates should check this carefully before making any changes. Details that CANNOT be changed: These details can be changed by candidates: Name

Father's name

Date of birth

Photograph

Signature

Thumb impression

Handwriting sample

Educational qualification Details that CAN be changed: These details cannot be changed by candidates: Category

Sub-category

Gender

Marital status

TSP area

Department preference order

Other application details (apart from the locked fields above) Candidates must pay a fee of ₹300 online to make any corrections. Errors in category, sub-category, gender, priority order, marital status, or TSP area can affect the exam result, so these fields need special attention.