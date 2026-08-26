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Rajasthan Computer Instructor Application Form 2026: Correction Window Opens; Link Active at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 14:14 IST

RSSB Computer Instructor 2026 application correction window is now open from 26 August to 1 September 2026. Candidates can edit their personal details through the official SSO Portal by paying a correction fee of Rs 300. Check this article to get the direct correction Link.

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Application Form 2026: Correction Window Opens; Link Active at sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Application Form 2026: Correction Window Opens; Link Active at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points

  • The RSSB application correction window for Computer Instructor posts is open Aug 26 - Sep 1, 2026.
  • Candidates can edit applications for ₹300 online; this is the final chance for corrections.
  • Details like name, father's name can be changed; category, gender, etc., cannot be altered.

RSSB Computer Instructor Application Form 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has opened the application correction window for the Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor Combined Direct Recruitment 2026. This recruitment was started on 22 May 2026 for a total of 3,951 posts. The exam for the Basic Computer Instructor post was held on 22 August 2026, and the exam for Senior Computer Instructor posts was held on 23 August 2026. Candidates who applied for this recruitment can now edit their application form from today, August 26, to September 1, 2026, till 11:59 PM. This is the last chance to fix errors before the final result is prepared.

RSSB Computer Instructor Application Form 2026

RSSB Computer Instructor Application Form 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the RSSB Computer Instructor Correction Window 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Recruitment Name

Senior Computer Instructor & Basic Computer Instructor Combined Direct Recruitment 2026

Total Posts

3,951

Notification Date

May 22, 2026

Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date

August 22, 2026

Senior Computer Instructor Exam Date

August 23, 2026

Correction Window Start Date

August 26, 2026

Correction Window Last Date

September 1, 2026  (till 11:59 PM)

Correction Fee

₹300 (to be paid online)

Mode of Correction

Online only

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Correction Window Link 

Those candidates who want to make any changes in their application form must check the direct link given below. By clicking on the link, candidates will be able to go directly to the SSO Portal, where they need to log in with their registration number and password. Before clicking on the link, candidates are advised to save their login details and prevent themselves from any last-minute trouble.

RSSB Computer Instructor Correction window 

Click Here 

What Candidates Can and Cannot Change

RSSB has clearly listed which details can be corrected during this window and which ones are locked. Candidates should check this carefully before making any changes.

Details that CANNOT be changed:

These details can be changed by candidates:

  • Name

  • Father's name

  • Date of birth

  • Photograph

  • Signature

  • Thumb impression

  • Handwriting sample

  • Educational qualification

Details that CAN be changed:

These details cannot be changed by candidates:

  • Category

  • Sub-category

  • Gender

  • Marital status

  • TSP area

  • Department preference order

  • Other application details (apart from the locked fields above)

Candidates must pay a fee of ₹300 online to make any corrections. Errors in category, sub-category, gender, priority order, marital status, or TSP area can affect the exam result, so these fields need special attention.

Important Instructions for Candidates

RSSB has issued the following warnings for this correction window:

  • No correction will be allowed after the deadline of 01.09.2026, 11:59 PM, under any circumstances.

  • Full responsibility for any error in the application lies with the candidate.

  • No offline applications or request letters will be accepted for corrections. Only the online process will work.

  • Errors in category, sub-category, gender, priority order, marital status, or TSP area can negatively affect the candidate's exam result.

  • Candidates are advised to check every detail in their application form carefully and complete the correction process well before the last date, since this is the final opportunity given by the Board.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 14:14 IST

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