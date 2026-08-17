Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 874 Junior Engineer posts - Apply Online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: The application process for RSSB JE Posts has started from August 16, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Rajasthan SSO portal by September 14, 2026. Check eligibility, steps to apply and other important details here.
Key Points
- RSSB released notification for 874 Junior Engineer posts for 2026 recruitment.
- Online applications open Aug 16, 2026, and close Sep 14, 2026 (11:59 PM).
- Eligibility: Engineering degree/diploma; Age 18-40 as of Jan 1, 2027.
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the notification for Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 874 Junior Engineer posts in the Public Works Department (PWD), Water Resources Department and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Eligible engineering degree and diploma holders can submit their applications online through the Rajasthan SSO portal from August 16 to September 14, 2026. The Selection process for Rajasthan JE 2026 consists of written examination followed by document verification and at last medical examination. The final merit list will then be prepared taking into account the performance of candidates in these stages.
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The RSSB JE 2026 application process started on August 16, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 14, 2026 up to 11:59 PM. The application process must be completed before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues. Check the direct apply link and the official notification PDF in the table given below.
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Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Notification Highlights
Interested candidates can check the highlights related to the RSSB JE Recruitment 2026 in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (JE/JEN)
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Total Vacancies
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874
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Advt No
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10/2026
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Departments
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PWD, Water Resources Department, PHED
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Application Start Date
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August 16, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 14, 2026
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the RSSB JE posts candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions. Check the detailed criteria below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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For the Civil JE posts, candidates with the prescribed degree or diploma in Civil Engineering can apply
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For PHED Mechanical or Electrical JE posts the relevant diploma qualification is required.
2. Age Limit
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The age of candidates should not be less than 18 years and not exceed more than 40 years as on January 1, 2027.
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Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per Rajasthan government rules.
Steps to Apply for RSSB JE Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to complete the online application process
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Visit the official Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Log in using your SSO ID and password. New users should complete the registration process first.
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Click on the link that states RSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026
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Enter the personal, educational and other details .
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Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee and then submit the form.
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Check all details before final submission.
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Download and save the application form
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.