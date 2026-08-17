Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 874 Junior Engineer posts - Apply Online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the notification for Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 874 Junior Engineer posts in the Public Works Department (PWD), Water Resources Department and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Eligible engineering degree and diploma holders can submit their applications online through the Rajasthan SSO portal from August 16 to September 14, 2026. The Selection process for Rajasthan JE 2026 consists of written examination followed by document verification and at last medical examination. The final merit list will then be prepared taking into account the performance of candidates in these stages.

Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

The RSSB JE 2026 application process started on August 16, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 14, 2026 up to 11:59 PM. The application process must be completed before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues. Check the direct apply link and the official notification PDF in the table given below.