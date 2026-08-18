Rajasthan Lab Assistant Answer Key 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Final Answer Key PDF Here
RSSB Lab Assistant Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Answer Key on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The final answer key has been released on August 18. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the RSSB Lab Assistant Final Answer Key 2026.
Key Points
- RSSB Lab Assistant Final Answer Key released on August 18, 2026.
- Results for Lab Assistant Science/Jr. Lab Assistant & Geography released Aug 18, 2026.
- Key available at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for score cross-checking.
RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Answer Key: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the RSSB Lab Assistant Final Answer Key on August 18, 2026. The RSSB released the results for Lab Assistant Science / Jr. Lab Assistant and Geography on August 18, 2026. The final answer key has been released online on the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Lab Assistant exam 2026 held on May 09 and 10, 2026, can now download the final answer key and cross-check their scores before the final results. To download the RSSB Lab Assistant Answer Key PDF, students need to click on the PDF link.
Direct Link to Download the Rajasthan Lab Assistant 2026 Answer Key
The RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 final Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their RSSB Lab Assistant result 2026 on the official website of the RSSB Lab Assistant 2026- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Final Answer Key (Paper 01) PA22
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RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Final Answer Key (Paper 02) ZX4D
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RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Final Answer Key (Geography) 6Y89
How to Download Rajasthan Lab Assistant 2026 Answer Key PDF
The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Lab Assistant answer key online on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download it:
Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the “Lab Assistant Answer Key” link on the homepage.
Step 3: The answer key PDF will open on the screen.
Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key.
Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key.
RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Marking Scheme
The RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 marking scheme helps candidates calculate their estimated scores using the official answer key. The paper-wise marking scheme is provided below
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Each question carries 2 marks
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There is a negative marking of 1/3rd.
Keep this marking scheme in mind while calculating the estimated marks.
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