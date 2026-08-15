Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 24,752 Posts, Direct Link
The Rajasthan Local Self Government Department has started the online application process for 24,752 Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 15 to September 28, 2026. Check the eligibility criteria, application process, fees and other important details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for 24,752 Safai Karamchari posts began Aug 15, 2026.
- Candidates can apply online until September 28, 2026, via lsg.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Eligibility: Rajasthan domicile, 1-year sanitation experience, age 21-40 (Jan 1, 2026).
The Rajasthan Local Self Government Department has started the online application process for the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 from today August 15, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 24752 posts will be filled for sanitation workers across TSP and Non TSP areas. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at lsg.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form until September 28, 2026.
Here in this article you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility requirements, application fees and other details for candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment.
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 has commenced. Eligible candidates are advised to read the official notification once before submitting the online application form. Candidates can apply online through the official website or use the direct application link provided in the table below.
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Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2026 Highlights
The official notification has been released under Advertisement No 01/2026. Interested candidates can check the key details related to the recruitment in the table below
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan
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Post Name
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Safai Karamchari
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Advt No
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01/2026
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Total Vacancies
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24,752
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Application Mode
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Online
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Registration Dates
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August 15 to September 28, 2026.
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Job Location
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Rajasthan
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Official Website
|lsg.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria so that their applications can be considered. Check the detailed eligibility criteria below
1. Qualifications- Candidates must be a domicile of the state of Rajasthan. Also they should have an experience of 1 year as a sanitation worker.
2. Age Limit- The minimum age to apply is 21 years while the maximum age must be 40 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxations will be provided as per the recruitment rules.
Steps to Apply for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process
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Visit the official Rajasthan Local Self Government Department website.
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Complete the one time registration if not done already.
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Click on the online application link and complete the registration process.
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Log in using the required credentials.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee.
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Review all details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save a copy for future references.
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee as per their category. Check the detailed fee structure in the table below
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Category
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Fees
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General/UR
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Rs 600
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OBC/SC/ST
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Rs 400
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Pwd
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Rs 400
For more details refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.