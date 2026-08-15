Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 24,752 Posts, Direct Link

The Rajasthan Local Self Government Department has started the online application process for the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 from today August 15, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 24752 posts will be filled for sanitation workers across TSP and Non TSP areas. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at lsg.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form until September 28, 2026.

Here in this article you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility requirements, application fees and other details for candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 has commenced. Eligible candidates are advised to read the official notification once before submitting the online application form. Candidates can apply online through the official website or use the direct application link provided in the table below.