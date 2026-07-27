Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Check Apply Online Dates for Sanitation Worker Posts & Other Details
Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026 notification is expected to be released soon. The department of local bodies will fill 24,752 sanitation posts, and the registration process will start from August 15, 2026. Check the eligibility selection process, important dates and other important details.
The Department of Local Bodies under the Rajasthan Government has announced vacancies for 24752 sanitation worker posts across 183 Urban Local Bodies for direct recruitment under advertisement number 01/2026. The apply online for these posts will start from August 15, 2026 and will close on September 28, 2026. The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 21 years, and the maximum age limit should be 40 years. The eligibility criteria for the Safai Karmchari post 2026 are that they should be resident of Rajasthan. The candidates will have to go to the official website lsg.rajasthan.gov.in to submit their online application form.
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Registration Open Date
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August 15, 2026
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Registration Close Date
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Septmebr 28, 2026
Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
The apply online for the Safai Karmchari post will open on Independence Day, August 15, 2026 and will close on September 28, 2026. This recruitment is conducted to fill several posts across 183 Urban Local Bodies. To apply for this government job, the candidates will have to pay an application fee, which is as follows:-
- General or Unreserved category:- Rs. 600
- Reserved Categories and Persons with Disabilities: Rs. 400
Candidates can get the complete details from the official notification PDF given below:-
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Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for the Rajasthan Sanitation Worker Recruitment 2026?
Candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan Sanitation Worker vacancies 2026 will have to apply online and can use the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website or the SSO recruitment portal.
- Use a working mobile number and email ID to register for the recruitment.
- Once the registrations have been completed, fill in the application form carefully.
- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature and pay the application fee.
- Submit the application form, download it and keep it safe.
Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The selection process will be held as per the rules mentioned in the official notification. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the merit list, document verification, and final selection. Those who wish to apply should do so as soon as the registration process starts. The selection process will be conductd through an online lottery system, in which the following candidates will be given the preference:-
- Candidates having 1 year of work expereince from the same Urban Local Bodies applied for.
- If the posts remains empty, candidates with expereicne from other ULBs in the same districts will be given prefernce.
- Even, after this the post is empty, candidate withe experience from any Urban Local Body in Rajasthan will be given preference.
Important Documents for Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026
Before applying for these vacancies, candidates must make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria as set by the official authority. Given below is the eligibility criteria for the Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026:-
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- Aadhaar card or any valid ID proof
- Recent passport-size photograph
- Signature of the candidate
- Domicile certificate (If applicable)
- Category certificate (If applicable)
- Experience certificate.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.