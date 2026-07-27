Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Check Apply Online Dates for Sanitation Worker Posts & Other Details

The Department of Local Bodies under the Rajasthan Government has announced vacancies for 24752 sanitation worker posts across 183 Urban Local Bodies for direct recruitment under advertisement number 01/2026. The apply online for these posts will start from August 15, 2026 and will close on September 28, 2026. The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 21 years, and the maximum age limit should be 40 years. The eligibility criteria for the Safai Karmchari post 2026 are that they should be resident of Rajasthan. The candidates will have to go to the official website lsg.rajasthan.gov.in to submit their online application form.

Registration Open Date August 15, 2026 Registration Close Date Septmebr 28, 2026

Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026 Official Notice

The apply online for the Safai Karmchari post will open on Independence Day, August 15, 2026 and will close on September 28, 2026. This recruitment is conducted to fill several posts across 183 Urban Local Bodies. To apply for this government job, the candidates will have to pay an application fee, which is as follows:-