RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026 Released at rbi.org.in; Download Link Here
Reserve Bank of India released the scorecard and cutoff for the Grade B exam. Candidates can check them by entering the required login credentials. Read the complete article to know more about the exam related information.
Key Points
- RBI Grade B Prelims Scorecard and cutoff were released on July 13, 2026.
- The preliminary examination was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2026.
- Main Exam for qualified candidates is scheduled for July 25-26, 2026.
RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the preliminary examination scorecard and cutoff marks on the official website at rbi.org.in. The exam was conducted on June 13 and 14 2026. The results contain marks for subjects such as General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. Candidates who have appeared for the Phase 1 exam will need to enter their login credentials to check their grade B marksheet.
RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026 Out
To download the RBI Grade B scorecard, you need to visit the official website. The marksheet contains qualifying marks for each subject. The scorecard was issued on July 13, 2026. The marksheet contains total marks and qualifying status for every subject. Those who have qualified should now focus on the main examination which will take place from July 25 to 26, 2026.
RBI Grade B Prelims Scorecard 2026 Key Highlights
The RBI Grade B exam scorecard contains the marks for different subjects. Those qualified will then proceed to appear for the main exam. Check the recruitment details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Reserve Bank of India
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Posts
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RBI Grade B (General, DEPR, DSIM)
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Number of Posts
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60
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RBI Grade B Score Card Release Date
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13 July 2026
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Exam Date
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June 13 and 14, 2026
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Main Exam Date
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July 25 to 26, 2026
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Official Website
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rbi.org.in
RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026 Direct Link
Candidates who have appeared in the Grade B Prelims exam conducted on June 13 and 14, 2026, can now check and download the scorecard and cutoff marks through the direct link provided below.
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RBI Grade B Scorecard and cutoff 2026 Liml
Steps to check the RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026.
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Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
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On the home page click on the RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 link.
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Then you will find the Grade B Prelims Scorecard 2026 and the cut-off.
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Enter login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and CAPTCHA code
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The result will be displayed on the screen.
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Download and save for future references.
For more details regarding the RBI Grade B exam 2026 candidates must refer to the official website regularly for more recent updates related to this banking exam.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.