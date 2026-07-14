RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026 Released at rbi.org.in; Download Link Here

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the preliminary examination scorecard and cutoff marks on the official website at rbi.org.in. The exam was conducted on June 13 and 14 2026. The results contain marks for subjects such as General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. Candidates who have appeared for the Phase 1 exam will need to enter their login credentials to check their grade B marksheet.

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2026 Out

To download the RBI Grade B scorecard, you need to visit the official website. The marksheet contains qualifying marks for each subject. The scorecard was issued on July 13, 2026. The marksheet contains total marks and qualifying status for every subject. Those who have qualified should now focus on the main examination which will take place from July 25 to 26, 2026.