RPCAU Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 Various Posts; Apply Online

RPCAU Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 Various Posts

RPCAU Recruitment 2023 is out for 34 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary, and other important details for announced posts.

Dec 1, 2023
RPCAU Recruitment Notification

RPCAU Recruitment 2023: The Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU), Bihar, has released the recruitment notification for 34 vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above started on November 22 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.rpcau.ac.in

Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

RPCAU Various Post Recruitment 2023

A RPCAU notification for the recruitment of 34 posts has been released. The application process for the announced vacancies started on November 22, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Posts Name

Various Posts

Total Vacancies

34

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

November 22, 2023

Application Start Date

November 22, 2023

Application End Date

December 12, 2023




RPCAU Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Various Post

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For RPCAU Recruitment?

Candidates can fill out the application on the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category-wise application fee is tabulated below

Category

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC

Rs 1000

SC/ST/PwB/Women

Nil

Vacancies For RPCAU Recruitment

A total of 34 vacancies were announced for recruitment at RPCAU. Category-wise vacancy are tabulated below

Name of Post

Number of Posts

Medical Officer

2

Assistant 

4

T-1(Field/Farm/Technician)

16

Lower Division Clerk

12

What is the RPCAU Recruitment Eligibility and Age Limit?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

Educational Qualification: Check the table below for post wise educational qualification

Name of the Post

Educational Qualifications

Upper Age Limit

Medical Officer

MBBS degree recognised by MCI

38 Years

Assistant

Matriculation from a recognised board one year experience in relevant fields a Govt./ Quasi Govt./PSU

ITI in the relevant trade.

30 Years

Field/ Farm Technician

Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with working knowledge of computer applications.

30 Years

Lower Division Clerk

Intermediate/ PUC from a recognised Board or University

Proficiency in Hindi/English computer typing with a minimum speed of 30 WPM

Knowledge of computer applications.

30 Years

RPCAU Recruitment Selection Procedure 

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination and interview 

RPCAU Recruitment Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post for which they have applied. Check the table below for post wise pay scale

Name of the Post

Pay Matrix Level of Post as per 7th CPC

Medical Officer

Level - 9

Assistant

Level - 6

Field/Farm Technician

Level - 3

Lower Division Clerk

Level - 2 

Steps to Apply for the RPCAU Recruitment

Below are the steps listed to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.rpcau.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the careers button

Step 3: Click on the link - Employment notice for the post of various Technical and Administrative Positions

Step 4: Click on the apply button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference.

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQs

  • When will the detailed notification for RPCAU recruitment in 2023 be released?
    +
    The RPCAU Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 34 posts.
  • How many posts have been announced in RPCAU Recruitment 2023?
    +
    A total of 34 posts have been announced in the RPCAU Recruitment 2023 notification.
  • What is the age limit to apply for RPCAU recruitment in 2023?
    +
    The upper age limit varies from 30 to 38 years as per the post for which the candidate has applied. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms

