RPCAU Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 Various Posts; Apply Online

RPCAU Recruitment 2023: The Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU), Bihar, has released the recruitment notification for 34 vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above started on November 22 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.rpcau.ac.in
Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.
RPCAU Various Post Recruitment 2023
A RPCAU notification for the recruitment of 34 posts has been released. The application process for the announced vacancies started on November 22, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:
|
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
|
Posts Name
|
Various Posts
|
Total Vacancies
|
34
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
November 22, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
November 22, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
December 12, 2023
RPCAU Recruitment Notification PDF
Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
|
Various Post
What is the Application Fee For RPCAU Recruitment?
Candidates can fill out the application on the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category-wise application fee is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/EWS/OBC
|
Rs 1000
|
SC/ST/PwB/Women
|
Nil
Vacancies For RPCAU Recruitment
A total of 34 vacancies were announced for recruitment at RPCAU. Category-wise vacancy are tabulated below
|
Name of Post
|
Number of Posts
|
Medical Officer
|
2
|
Assistant
|
4
|
T-1(Field/Farm/Technician)
|
16
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
12
What is the RPCAU Recruitment Eligibility and Age Limit?
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.
Educational Qualification: Check the table below for post wise educational qualification
|
Name of the Post
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Upper Age Limit
|
Medical Officer
|
MBBS degree recognised by MCI
|
38 Years
|
Assistant
|
Matriculation from a recognised board one year experience in relevant fields a Govt./ Quasi Govt./PSU
ITI in the relevant trade.
|
30 Years
|
Field/ Farm Technician
|
Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with working knowledge of computer applications.
|
30 Years
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
Intermediate/ PUC from a recognised Board or University
Proficiency in Hindi/English computer typing with a minimum speed of 30 WPM
Knowledge of computer applications.
|
30 Years
RPCAU Recruitment Selection Procedure
The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination and interview
RPCAU Recruitment Salary 2023
The salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post for which they have applied. Check the table below for post wise pay scale
|
Name of the Post
|
Pay Matrix Level of Post as per 7th CPC
|
Medical Officer
|
Level - 9
|
Assistant
|
Level - 6
|
Field/Farm Technician
|
Level - 3
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
Level - 2
Steps to Apply for the RPCAU Recruitment
Below are the steps listed to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
Step 1: Visit the official website: www.rpcau.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the careers button
Step 3: Click on the link - Employment notice for the post of various Technical and Administrative Positions
Step 4: Click on the apply button
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference.
Step 4: Pay the required fees
Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference