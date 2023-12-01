RPCAU Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 Various Posts; Apply Online

RPCAU Recruitment 2023: The Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU), Bihar, has released the recruitment notification for 34 vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above started on November 22 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.rpcau.ac.in Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

RPCAU Various Post Recruitment 2023 A RPCAU notification for the recruitment of 34 posts has been released. The application process for the announced vacancies started on November 22, 2023.







RPCAU Recruitment Notification PDF Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below: Various Post Download PDF What is the Application Fee For RPCAU Recruitment? Candidates can fill out the application on the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category-wise application fee is tabulated below

Category Application Fee General/EWS/OBC Rs 1000 SC/ST/PwB/Women Nil Vacancies For RPCAU Recruitment A total of 34 vacancies were announced for recruitment at RPCAU. Category-wise vacancy are tabulated below Name of Post Number of Posts Medical Officer 2 Assistant 4 T-1(Field/Farm/Technician) 16 Lower Division Clerk 12 What is the RPCAU Recruitment Eligibility and Age Limit? The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.