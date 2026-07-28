RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Subject-Wise PDF - Direct Link Here

Key Points RPSC released provisional answer keys for 2nd Grade Teacher Exam on July 28, 2026.

Keys are for exams held July 12 & 13 (GK, Social Science, Hindi) of Comp. Exam-2025.

Candidates can raise objections from July 29 to July 31, 2026, against the keys.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher examination conducted on 12 July to 18 July on its official website. The answer key has been uploaded for the examination conducted on 12 & 13 July for General Knowledge (Group-A), Social Science, General Knowledge (Group-B) and Hindi subjects. A total 04 answer keys have been uploaded on the website. This is the provisional answer key which means that the candidates can raise objections against the answers provided in this key. The candidates can raise objections against this answer key starting from 29 July till 31 July 2026. The candidates who have participated in the Senior Teacher (Sec. Edu Deptt.) Comp. Exam-2025 will be able to download the answer key along with the master question paper.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Highlights The RPSC has released the 2nd Grade Teacher answer key for the examination held on 12 & 13 July for General Knowledge (Group-A), Social Science, General Knowledge (Group-B) and Hindi subjects. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name Senior Teacher (Sec. Edu Deptt.) Comp. Exam-2025 No. of Vacancy 9651 Exam Date 12 July to 18 July 2026 Answer Key Release Date 28 July 2026 Objection Window 29 July to 31 July 2026 Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Download Link The candidates who have appeared for the Senior Teacher (Sec. Edu Deptt.) Comp. Exam-2025 held on 12 & 13 July 2026 can download the answer key for their respective subject from the direct link provided here.

Subject Answer Key General Knowledge (Group A) Answer Key PDF Social Science Answer Key PDF General Knowledge (Group B) Answer Key PDF Hindi Answer Key PDF How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 To download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher answer key 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the News & Events section.

Click on the “Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Deptt.) Comp. Exam - 2025” for the respective subject you wish to download.

Cross verify your answers with the official key and look for any objections.

Calculate your scores and analyze your chances of qualifying. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Objection Window