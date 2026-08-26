RPSC APO City Slip 2026 Out: Download Exam District Details at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in - Direct Link Here

RPSC APO City Slip 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to conduct the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary examination on 02 September 2026. The commission has released the exam city intimation slip on 26 August and the candidates can download the city details either through the state recruitment portal or SSO portal using their application number and password. The RPSC will release the admit card on 30th August 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the preliminary examination can download the city slip and plan their travel accordingly.

RPSC APO City Slip 2026 Highlights

The RPSC has released the public notice mentioning the release dates of the exam city slip and admit card on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The city slip has been released on 26 August and the candidates can download it from the link provided. Check the highlights in the table below: