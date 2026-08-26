RPSC APO City Slip 2026 Out: Download Exam District Details at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in - Direct Link Here
RPSC APO City Slip 2026: The RPSC has released the city intimation slip for the APO Preliminary examination on its official recruitment portal, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in on 26 August 2026. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download the exam district details from this article.
Key Points
- RPSC APO exam city intimation slip released on 26 August 2026.
- Admit cards for the APO preliminary exam will be released on 30 August 2026.
- The APO preliminary examination is scheduled for 02 September 2026.
RPSC APO City Slip 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to conduct the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary examination on 02 September 2026. The commission has released the exam city intimation slip on 26 August and the candidates can download the city details either through the state recruitment portal or SSO portal using their application number and password. The RPSC will release the admit card on 30th August 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the preliminary examination can download the city slip and plan their travel accordingly.
RPSC APO City Slip 2026 Highlights
The RPSC has released the public notice mentioning the release dates of the exam city slip and admit card on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The city slip has been released on 26 August and the candidates can download it from the link provided. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO)
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No. of Vacancies
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371
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Prelims Exam Date
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02 September 2026
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City Intimation Slip Date
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26 August 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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30 August 2026
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC APO City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
Candidates who are going to appear for the RPSC APO preliminary examination can download the city intimation slip through the direct link provided here. You just need to enter your application number and date of birth to download the city slip.
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RPSC APO City Intimation Slip 2026
Steps to Download RPSC APO City Intimation Slip 2026
To download the RPSC APO City Intimation Slip 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Go to the Notice Board section on the homepage.
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Click on the “Click here to know your Exam District location of Assistant Prosecution Officer Exam 2026(Pre)” link.
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Enter your application number and date of birth.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Your exam city slip pdf will open on the screen,
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Download it for your reference.
ALSO CHECK: Download RPSC APO Previous Year Papers
RPSC APO Admit Card Release Date 2026
The RPSC has released a public notice on its website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on 25 August. As per the notice, the RPSC will release the admit card for APO preliminary examination on 30 August 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.