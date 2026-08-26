RPSC APO Previous Year Papers: Download Prelims & Mains Question Paper PDF Here
RPSC APO Previous Year Papers: The RPSC APO exam is around the corner and the candidates who are going to appear for the examination should be in their last minute of preparation stage. Here comes the role of the previous year papers. The candidates should practice from the previous year papers to streamline their preparation. Download the previous year papers from this article.
Key Points
- The RPSC APO Preliminary examination is scheduled for 02 September 2026.
- Candidates can download previous year papers for both Prelims and Mains exams.
- Admit cards for the RPSC APO Prelims will be released on 30 August 2026.
RPSC APO Previous Year Papers: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to conduct the APO Preliminary examination on 02 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the RPSC APO recruitment should be wrapping up their preparation now. This last stage of the preparation should include coverage of previous year papers as this will give you a better understanding on the type of questions asked in the exam. This will help you in having a better clarity on your strengths and weaknesses and also in preparing for the important topics. Solving the previous year papers forms an integral part of any preparation. Hence, the candidates should now focus on practising and analysing the previous year papers.
RPSC APO Previous Year Papers Highlights
The previous year question papers are a great source of information for the candidates who are preparing for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment examination. The selection process involves two-stages- Prelims and Mains. The prelims is scheduled for 02 September 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO)
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No. of Vacancies
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371
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Prelims Exam Date
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02 September 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR sheet)
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No. of Paper
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One
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Shifts
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Single Session
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City Intimation Slip Date
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26 August 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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30 August 2026
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC APO Prelims Previous Year Question Papers PDF
The RPSC APO prelims includes a single paper which consists of two parts- Part A and Part B. Part A includes questions from Law subject and Part B includes questions from Hindi and English Language. Candidates can download the previous year prelims questions paper pdf here.
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Year
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RPSC Prelims Question Paper
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Download PDF
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2024
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RPSC Prelims Question Paper
|2023
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RPSC Prelims Question Paper
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Download PDF
|2022
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RPSC Prelims Question Paper
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Download PDF
|2021
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RPSC Prelims Question Paper
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Download PDF
RPSC APO Mains Previous Year Question Papers PDF
The candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the RPSC APO Main examination. The Main examination is descriptive in nature and consists of two Papers- Paper 1 (Law) and Paper 2 (Hindi & English Language). Paper 1 consists of 300 marks and Paper 2 is of 100 marks, making the total marks to be 400. The candidates can download the RPSC APO Mains previous year question papers from here.
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Year
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RPSC Main Question Paper-1
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RPSC Main Question Paper-2
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2024
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2023
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RPSC Main Question Paper-1
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RPSC Main Question Paper-2
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2022
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RPSC Main Question Paper-1
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RPSC Main Question Paper-2
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2021
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RPSC Main Question Paper-1
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RPSC Main Question Paper-2
How to Use RPSC APO Previous Year Question Papers?
As we know that the previous year question papers play an important role in the preparation journey. Therefore, the candidates should also know how to use them effectively to yield more from them. Here are some points to use the previous year papers effectively.
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Practice Full Paper: The candidates should practice the full length paper because this is the final stage of their preparation and the exam is approaching. This will help you manage time as well.
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Identify Recurring Topics: As the Law subject in Prelims contains 70% weightage, the candidates should identify the recurring topics from the subject and prepare them well.
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Identify Your Weaknesses: After solving the paper, look for the areas or questions where you have made mistakes and try to rectify them either by revising or by making short key notes.
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Look for Your Strengths: Check the topics where you have scored well and keep a tab on these topics. This will fetch you more marks.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.