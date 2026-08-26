RPSC APO Previous Year Papers: Download Prelims & Mains Question Paper PDF Here

RPSC APO Previous Year Papers: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to conduct the APO Preliminary examination on 02 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the RPSC APO recruitment should be wrapping up their preparation now. This last stage of the preparation should include coverage of previous year papers as this will give you a better understanding on the type of questions asked in the exam. This will help you in having a better clarity on your strengths and weaknesses and also in preparing for the important topics. Solving the previous year papers forms an integral part of any preparation. Hence, the candidates should now focus on practising and analysing the previous year papers.

RPSC APO Previous Year Papers Highlights

The previous year question papers are a great source of information for the candidates who are preparing for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment examination. The selection process involves two-stages- Prelims and Mains. The prelims is scheduled for 02 September 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: