RPSC SI PET Admit Card 2026 Soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Police Issues Notice for Qualified Candidates, Check Schedule
Rajasthan SI PET Admit Card 2026 will be released soon for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted in the last week of July 2026. Candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download the detailed notice and other details here.
Rajasthan Police SI PET Admit Card 2026: If you are part of the selection process for the Rajasthan Sub Inspector Comb. Competitive exam, then here is a latest update for you. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted in the last week of July 2026. All the candidates who have qualified in the written examination are able to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be organized at various Range Headquarters, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Ajmer. Candidates will be able to download their Rajasthan Police SI PET Admit Card 2026 soon through the official website Rajasthan Police -www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Police SI PET 2026 Date
As per the short notice released, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This test is proposed to be held in the last week of July 2026. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam held on April 5, 2026, and April 6, 2026 can download the Rajasthan Police SI PET PET Date 2026 pdf from the official website. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|Rajasthan Police SI PET PET Date 2026
|PDF Download Link
RPSC SI PET Admit Card 2026 Date
Admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the shortlisted candidates will be issued soon by the Police Department. Candidates can download their admit cards by using their login credentials to the official website- Rajasthan Police -www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will have to carry their admit card along with a photo ID proof to the designated board on the scheduled date and time.
Rajasthan Police SI PET 2026 Update
Candidates who passed the written exam under Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2025 will undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as per the selection process. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted in the last week of July 2026. According to the short notice released, below are the details for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2025.
|Event
|Details
|PET Date
|In the last week of July 2026
|PET Venue
|Conducted in the Police Range Headquarters including Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Ajmer
|Admit Card Details
|Soon
RPSC SI PET 2026 Selection Process
The RPSC Sub Inspector recruitment process consists of multiple stages. As per the detailed notice released, a total of 20,798 candidates have been shortlisted in written exam for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2025. Now all these candidates are able to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. Below are the details of the selection process for SI recruitment drive-
- Written Examination
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Interview
- Document Verification & Medical Examination
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