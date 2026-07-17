RPSC SI PET Admit Card 2026 Soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Police Issues Notice for Qualified Candidates, Check Schedule

Rajasthan Police SI PET Admit Card 2026: If you are part of the selection process for the Rajasthan Sub Inspector Comb. Competitive exam, then here is a latest update for you. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted in the last week of July 2026. All the candidates who have qualified in the written examination are able to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be organized at various Range Headquarters, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Ajmer. Candidates will be able to download their Rajasthan Police SI PET Admit Card 2026 soon through the official website Rajasthan Police -www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police SI PET 2026 Date

As per the short notice released, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This test is proposed to be held in the last week of July 2026. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam held on April 5, 2026, and April 6, 2026 can download the Rajasthan Police SI PET PET Date 2026 pdf from the official website. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-