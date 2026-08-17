RRB JE Salary 2026: Check Junior Engineer In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Job Profile Here
RRB JE Salary 2026: RRB started a notification for JE recruitment under CEN 04/2026 for 3,993 vacancies. Selected candidates get a basic pay of ₹35,400 under Pay Level 6, with an in-hand salary around ₹40,000–₹45,000 monthly. Check this article to know the complete pay scale, allowances, and salary structure in detail.
Key Points
- RRB JE 2026 Notification (CEN No. 04/2026) announced 3,993 posts.
- Initial basic pay for Junior Engineers is Rs 35,400/month under 7th CPC Pay Level 6.
- Gross salary for RRB JE ranges from Rs 44,000-50,000/month, plus allowances.
RRB JE Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE 2026 Notification under CEN No. 04/2026, announcing a total of 3,993 Junior Engineer posts across 21 Railway Zones in Indian Railways. This is a golden opportunity for engineering diploma and degree holders who dream of a stable government job. Candidates selected for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts will be appointed under Pay Level 6 of the 7th Pay Commission, with an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month. Along with basic pay, employees also get DA, HRA, TA, and other benefits. This article explains the complete RRB JE Salary 2026 structure in simple words.
RRB JE Salary Structure 2026
Candidates can find all the information about RRB JE Salary Structure 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Notification No.
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CEN No. 04/2026
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (JE), DMS, & CMA
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Total Vacancies
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3,993
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Pay Scale
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Level 6
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Basic Pay
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Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400
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Grade Pay
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Rs 4,200
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Gross Salary
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Rs 44,000 - Rs 50,000 per month (approx)
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In-hand Salary
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Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000 per month (approx)
RRB JE Salary 2026 Pay Scale
RRB Junior Engineers are appointed under Pay Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The pay band ranges from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400, along with a grade pay of ₹4,200. The initial basic pay for selected candidates is ₹35,400 per month, which increases to ₹36,500 after successful completion of the training period. Candidates selected for Chemical Supervisor or Metallurgical Supervisor posts are placed under Pay Level 7, with a basic pay of ₹44,900 per month.
RRB JE Salary 2026 In-Hand Salary
Along with the basic pay, RRB JE employees get several allowances that increase their total earnings. The gross salary of an RRB JE ranges between Rs. 44,000 and Rs. 50,000 per month, depending on the posting city and applicable allowances. After deductions like NPS and other contributions, the in-hand salary usually ranges between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 per month. The final in-hand amount is not fixed for everyone. It depends on:
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City of posting (Class A, B, or C)
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Applicable HRA and TA rates
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Deductions like NPS, Provident Fund, and taxes
So, two RRB JEs posted in different cities may get slightly different take-home pay, even with the same basic pay.
RRB JE Salary 2026 Allowances & Perks
RRB JE employees receive several allowances on top of their basic pay. These are the main ones:
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Allowances
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Details
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Dearness Allowance (DA)
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Revised twice a year by the government
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House Rent Allowance (HRA)
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24% for Class A/Tier I Cities, 18% for Class B/Tier II Cities
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Transport Allowances (TA)
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Rs 3,600 for Tier I Cities, Rs 1,800 for Class B/Tier II Cities
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Railway Duty Pass
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Free rail travel for family
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Educational Allowance
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For employee children
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Medical Facilities
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For employee and dependents
These allowances make the RRB JE salary package attractive, apart from the job security that comes with a government post.
RRB JE Salary 2026 Job Profile
An RRB Junior Engineer plays an important role in maintaining and running the Indian Railways network. Its key responsibilities include:
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Supervising and maintaining railway infrastructure and related projects
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Inspecting tracks, bridges, and other technical assets regularly
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Ensuring safety standards are followed on-site
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Preparing technical reports and maintenance schedules
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Coordinating with senior engineers and other railway departments
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The job profile depends on the department a JE is posted in: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or IT. Each department handles different technical operations, but all JEs share the common goal of keeping railway operations smooth and safe.
Also Check: RRB JE Notification 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com