RRB JE Salary 2026: Check Junior Engineer In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Job Profile Here

Key Points RRB JE 2026 Notification (CEN No. 04/2026) announced 3,993 posts.

Initial basic pay for Junior Engineers is Rs 35,400/month under 7th CPC Pay Level 6.

Gross salary for RRB JE ranges from Rs 44,000-50,000/month, plus allowances.

RRB JE Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE 2026 Notification under CEN No. 04/2026, announcing a total of 3,993 Junior Engineer posts across 21 Railway Zones in Indian Railways. This is a golden opportunity for engineering diploma and degree holders who dream of a stable government job. Candidates selected for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts will be appointed under Pay Level 6 of the 7th Pay Commission, with an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month. Along with basic pay, employees also get DA, HRA, TA, and other benefits. This article explains the complete RRB JE Salary 2026 structure in simple words. RRB JE Salary Structure 2026 Candidates can find all the information about RRB JE Salary Structure 2026 in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Notification No. CEN No. 04/2026 Post Name Junior Engineer (JE), DMS, & CMA Total Vacancies 3,993 Pay Scale Level 6 Basic Pay Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400 Grade Pay Rs 4,200 Gross Salary Rs 44,000 - Rs 50,000 per month (approx) In-hand Salary Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000 per month (approx) RRB JE Salary 2026 Pay Scale RRB Junior Engineers are appointed under Pay Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The pay band ranges from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400, along with a grade pay of ₹4,200. The initial basic pay for selected candidates is ₹35,400 per month, which increases to ₹36,500 after successful completion of the training period. Candidates selected for Chemical Supervisor or Metallurgical Supervisor posts are placed under Pay Level 7, with a basic pay of ₹44,900 per month.

RRB JE Salary 2026 In-Hand Salary Along with the basic pay, RRB JE employees get several allowances that increase their total earnings. The gross salary of an RRB JE ranges between Rs. 44,000 and Rs. 50,000 per month, depending on the posting city and applicable allowances. After deductions like NPS and other contributions, the in-hand salary usually ranges between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 per month. The final in-hand amount is not fixed for everyone. It depends on: City of posting (Class A, B, or C)

Applicable HRA and TA rates

Deductions like NPS, Provident Fund, and taxes So, two RRB JEs posted in different cities may get slightly different take-home pay, even with the same basic pay. RRB JE Salary 2026 Allowances & Perks RRB JE employees receive several allowances on top of their basic pay. These are the main ones:

Allowances Details Dearness Allowance (DA) Revised twice a year by the government House Rent Allowance (HRA) 24% for Class A/Tier I Cities, 18% for Class B/Tier II Cities Transport Allowances (TA) Rs 3,600 for Tier I Cities, Rs 1,800 for Class B/Tier II Cities Railway Duty Pass Free rail travel for family Educational Allowance For employee children Medical Facilities For employee and dependents These allowances make the RRB JE salary package attractive, apart from the job security that comes with a government post. RRB JE Salary 2026 Job Profile An RRB Junior Engineer plays an important role in maintaining and running the Indian Railways network. Its key responsibilities include: Supervising and maintaining railway infrastructure and related projects

Inspecting tracks, bridges, and other technical assets regularly

Ensuring safety standards are followed on-site

Preparing technical reports and maintenance schedules

Coordinating with senior engineers and other railway departments

The job profile depends on the department a JE is posted in: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or IT. Each department handles different technical operations, but all JEs share the common goal of keeping railway operations smooth and safe.