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RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 119 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Vacancy Details and More

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:05 IST

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 notification PDF has been released for 119 vacancies at www.rrb.indianrilways.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply for CEN 03/2026 posts can check the complete details of the recruitment drive here. Check notification pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others.  

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 119 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Vacancy Details and More
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 119 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Vacancy Details and More

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: The Ministry of Railways has published recruitment notification for the recruitment of Section Controller posts across the country. A total of 119 Section Controller posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application window opened on July 15,2026 and interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 14, 2026 at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Under the selection process, there will be Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and document verification (DV) and medical examination. Candidates can get all the details regarding the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 drive against CEN 03/2026 including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others here.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf for the 119 Section Controller posts against CEN 03/2026 is available on the official website containing all the details including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Know All Details About RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Overview

A total of 119 Section Controller posts against CEN 03/2026 are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The below table will help you in getting all the crucial information to fill these posts including  eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Overview 
Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Posts Name Section Controller
Vacancies 119
Advt. No CEN 03/2026
Registration Dates 15th July to 14th August 2026
Selection Process CBT/CBAT/ Document Verification/
Medical Examination
Pay Level Level-6
Initial Salary Rs. 35,400/-
Date for Modification window 17.08.2026 to 26.08.2026
Level in7thCP C 6
Initial pay (Rs.) 35400
Medical Standard A-2
Prescribed Age in Normal Course (as on 01.07.2026) 20-33 Years
Official website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/

 

Railway Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The online application process has been commenced through the official website from July 15, onwards. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can follow the crucial dates given below-

Events Dates
Detailed Notification PDF July 14,2026
Opening date for application July 15, 2026
Last Date to Apply August 14, 2026 
Last Date to Pay the application fee August 16, 2026
Date of Modification August 17th to 26th, 2026

RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2026

The direct link to apply online for RRB Section Controller Recruitment drive is active on the official RRBs website. You can apply online through the link at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. Check below the direct link to apply online-

RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2026 Link Click Here 

 



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:01 IST

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