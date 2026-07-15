RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 119 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Vacancy Details and More

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: The Ministry of Railways has published recruitment notification for the recruitment of Section Controller posts across the country. A total of 119 Section Controller posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application window opened on July 15,2026 and interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 14, 2026 at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. Under the selection process, there will be Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and document verification (DV) and medical examination. Candidates can get all the details regarding the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 drive against CEN 03/2026 including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others here.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF The detailed notification pdf for the 119 Section Controller posts against CEN 03/2026 is available on the official website containing all the details including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below- RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Know All Details About RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Overview A total of 119 Section Controller posts against CEN 03/2026 are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The below table will help you in getting all the crucial information to fill these posts including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Overview Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Posts Name Section Controller Vacancies 119 Advt. No CEN 03/2026 Registration Dates 15th July to 14th August 2026 Selection Process CBT/CBAT/ Document Verification/

Medical Examination Pay Level Level-6 Initial Salary Rs. 35,400/- Date for Modification window 17.08.2026 to 26.08.2026 Level in7thCP C 6 Initial pay (Rs.) 35400 Medical Standard A-2 Prescribed Age in Normal Course (as on 01.07.2026) 20-33 Years Official website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/ Railway Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Important Dates The online application process has been commenced through the official website from July 15, onwards. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can follow the crucial dates given below-