RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 119 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Vacancy Details and More
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 notification PDF has been released for 119 vacancies at www.rrb.indianrilways.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply for CEN 03/2026 posts can check the complete details of the recruitment drive here. Check notification pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: The Ministry of Railways has published recruitment notification for the recruitment of Section Controller posts across the country. A total of 119 Section Controller posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application window opened on July 15,2026 and interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 14, 2026 at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in.
Under the selection process, there will be Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and document verification (DV) and medical examination. Candidates can get all the details regarding the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 drive against CEN 03/2026 including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others here.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The detailed notification pdf for the 119 Section Controller posts against CEN 03/2026 is available on the official website containing all the details including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026
|Notification PDF
Know All Details About RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Overview
A total of 119 Section Controller posts against CEN 03/2026 are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The below table will help you in getting all the crucial information to fill these posts including eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, salary, application dates and others
|RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Overview
|Organisation
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Posts Name
|Section Controller
|Vacancies
|119
|Advt. No
|CEN 03/2026
|Registration Dates
|15th July to 14th August 2026
|Selection Process
|CBT/CBAT/ Document Verification/
Medical Examination
|Pay Level
|Level-6
|Initial Salary
|Rs. 35,400/-
|Date for Modification window
|17.08.2026 to 26.08.2026
|Level in7thCP C
|6
|Initial pay (Rs.)
|35400
|Medical Standard
|A-2
|Prescribed Age in Normal Course (as on 01.07.2026)
|20-33 Years
|Official website
|https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/
Railway Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
The online application process has been commenced through the official website from July 15, onwards. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can follow the crucial dates given below-
|Events
|Dates
|Detailed Notification PDF
|July 14,2026
|Opening date for application
|July 15, 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|August 14, 2026
|Last Date to Pay the application fee
|August 16, 2026
|Date of Modification
|August 17th to 26th, 2026
RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2026
The direct link to apply online for RRB Section Controller Recruitment drive is active on the official RRBs website. You can apply online through the link at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. Check below the direct link to apply online-
|RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2026 Link
|Click Here
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