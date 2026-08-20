RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended till 31 August, Apply for 1853 posts - Direct Link Here

Key Points RRC NCR Apprentice application deadline extended to August 31, 2026 (23:59 hrs).

Total 1853 apprentice posts are available across Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi Divisions.

Online applications for the 2026-27 training year began on July 8, 2026.

RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railway (RRC NCR) has extended the last date to apply online for Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026. This recruitment drive is being conducted for the training year 2026-27 under the Apprentices Act, 1961. RRC NCR has started the applications for 1853 posts across Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi Divisions, along with the Jhansi Workshop. As per the official notice dated 15 August 2026, the application window has now been extended to 31 August 2026 (23:59 hrs), following the addition of new trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, rrcpryj.org. RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights Interested candidates can find all the information about RRB NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including the total vacancies, application dates, selection process, and eligibility criteria.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway Notification No. RRC/NCR/Act. Apprentice 01/2026 Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 1853 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 8 July 2026 Application End Date 7 August 2026 Extended Last Date 31 August 2026 Age Limit 15 to 24 years (relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen) Educational Qualification Matriculation (min. 50%) + ITI certificate in relevant trade Selection Process Merit list based on the average of Matriculation and ITI marks (no written exam) Official Website www.rrcpryj.org RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link RRC has started the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on July 8, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 1,853 apprentice posts, extended till 31 August 2026 (23:59). Check the direct link below:

RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form through the official website of RRC. Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org.in Step 2: On the homepage, go to “Quick links” and click on “ RRC NCR Act Apprentice”. Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials Step 4: Now, click on “RRC Apprentice Application 2026’ Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational, contact, and Aadhaar details carefully Step 6: Enter matriculation and ITI marks and select preference for workshop, trade, and division Step 7: Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate Step 8: Pay the application fee Step 9: Save and download it for future reference

RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fee Candidates who are applying for the RRC NCR Apprentice recruitment 2026 have to pay an application fee according to their categories: Category Application Fee General/ OBC/EWS Rs 100 SC/ST Nil RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete eligibility criteria details from the list given below. It includes educational qualifications, age limit, as well as age relaxation Educational Qualifications Candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination (10th class examination) with an aggregate of 50% marks

Candidates must possess the ITI certificate in a relevant trade from a recognized institution (NCVT/SCVT) Age limit The minimum age is 15 years

The maximum age is 24 years (should not have completed 24 years)