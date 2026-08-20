RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended till 31 August, Apply for 1853 posts - Direct Link Here
RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has extended the last date from 7 August to 31 August, 2026. Now, candidates will get some more time to fill out their application form through the official website, rrcpryj.org. Check the eligibility criteria and other details here and apply for 1853 posts before the new last date.
Key Points
- RRC NCR Apprentice application deadline extended to August 31, 2026 (23:59 hrs).
- Total 1853 apprentice posts are available across Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi Divisions.
- Online applications for the 2026-27 training year began on July 8, 2026.
RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railway (RRC NCR) has extended the last date to apply online for Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026. This recruitment drive is being conducted for the training year 2026-27 under the Apprentices Act, 1961. RRC NCR has started the applications for 1853 posts across Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi Divisions, along with the Jhansi Workshop. As per the official notice dated 15 August 2026, the application window has now been extended to 31 August 2026 (23:59 hrs), following the addition of new trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, rrcpryj.org.
RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can find all the information about RRB NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including the total vacancies, application dates, selection process, and eligibility criteria.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway
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Notification No.
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RRC/NCR/Act. Apprentice 01/2026
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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1853
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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8 July 2026
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Application End Date
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7 August 2026
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Extended Last Date
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31 August 2026
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Age Limit
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15 to 24 years (relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen)
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Educational Qualification
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Matriculation (min. 50%) + ITI certificate in relevant trade
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Selection Process
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Merit list based on the average of Matriculation and ITI marks (no written exam)
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Official Website
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www.rrcpryj.org
RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
RRC has started the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on July 8, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 1,853 apprentice posts, extended till 31 August 2026 (23:59). Check the direct link below:
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RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form through the official website of RRC.
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to “Quick links” and click on “ RRC NCR Act Apprentice”.
Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials
Step 4: Now, click on “RRC Apprentice Application 2026’
Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational, contact, and Aadhaar details carefully
Step 6: Enter matriculation and ITI marks and select preference for workshop, trade, and division
Step 7: Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate
Step 8: Pay the application fee
Step 9: Save and download it for future reference
RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates who are applying for the RRC NCR Apprentice recruitment 2026 have to pay an application fee according to their categories:
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/ OBC/EWS
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Rs 100
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SC/ST
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Nil
RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete eligibility criteria details from the list given below. It includes educational qualifications, age limit, as well as age relaxation
Educational Qualifications
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Candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination (10th class examination) with an aggregate of 50% marks
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Candidates must possess the ITI certificate in a relevant trade from a recognized institution (NCVT/SCVT)
Age limit
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The minimum age is 15 years
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The maximum age is 24 years (should not have completed 24 years)
Age Relaxation
Age Relaxation is given as per government rules:
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Category
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Age Relaxation
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SC/ST
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5 years
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OBC
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3 years
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PwBD
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10 year
Candidates are advised to check the official notification of RRB NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 before applying to avoid any chance of application cancellation. Candidates are also requested to fill their application form before the extended last day, August 31, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com