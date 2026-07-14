RSCIT Admit Card 2026 For July 19 Exam at rkcl.vmou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF Here
VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the RSCIT admit card for the July 19 exam on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the RKCL RSCIT Admit Card.
Key Points
- VMOU released RSCIT Admit Card for the exam scheduled on July 19, 2026.
- Offline RSCIT exams will be conducted on July 19 and August 2, 2026.
- Download admit cards from rkcl.vmou.ac.in or vmou.ac.in using your roll number.
RKCL RSCIT Admit Card 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the RSCIT Admit Card for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) exam scheduled on July 19, 2026. Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) conducts the RSCIT course in collaboration with Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). VMOU will conduct an offline exam on July 19 and August 2 at various centres across Rajasthan. Now the RSCIT Admit Card has been released online for the July 19 exam on the official website: rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Students can check and download their RSCIT Admit Card using the direct link provided below. To download the RKCL RSCIT Admit Card 2026, students need to enter their roll number.
RSCIT Admit Card 2026
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has released the RSCIT admit card. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- vmou.ac.in. Here we are alos providing the direct link to download the RSCIT Admt Card PDF.
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VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2026
VMOU RSCIT Exam Date 2026
As per the official notification, the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will conduct an offline exam on July 19, and August 2, 2026, at various centres across Rajasthan. RKCL conducts the RSCIT course in collaboration with the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University
How to Download VMOU RSCIT Admit Card PDF?
Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university: vmou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the download admit card link.
Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on “Search”.
Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Problems in downloading the RSCIT Admit Card 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the RSCIT Admit Card 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Details Mentioned on VMOU RSCIT Hall Ticket
VMOU RSCIT admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. After downloading the RSCIT admit card PDF, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The RSCIT admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidates
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
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