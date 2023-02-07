RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Exam Dates Released, Download PDF

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 exam dates have been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board for the Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers exam on the official website. Candidates can check the new datesheet and download the pdf from the official website of RSMSSB i.e., rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The submission deadline for the application is January 19, 2023, and the process of applying online commenced in December of last year.

According to the official statement, the exam will start on February 25 and end on March 1, 2023.

The Board's goal in undertaking this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 48,000 vacancies.

It should be noted that the Board will announce the release date of the admission card in a notification. Moreover, it advised applicants to avoid false advertisements on social media platforms and to visit only the official website.

The candidates aged between 18 to 40 years can apply for the examination.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule on the official notification released by the RSMSSB on its official website. Here is the direct link of the official notification.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

How to Apply for the RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023?

To submit the RSMSSB Teacher online application without confusion, just follow the steps listed below.

Step 1: Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the RSMSSB's official website.

Step 2: Next, click the link on the front page that says "RSMSSB Teacher Apply Online."

Step 3: Next, sign in by providing a working personal email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Now, log in to the portal using the specified credentials.

Step 5: Complete the RSMSSB Teacher registration attentively at this point and add a current photo and your signature were indicated by the guidelines in the online form.

Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use. The candidates must carry a valid id proof before entering the examination hall and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them to the venue.