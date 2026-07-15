RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released today i.e. on July 20, the RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Forester or Vanpal. Along with the provisional answer key, the Board has released the response sheet and raise an objection link for 259 Vanpal posts. The written exam was held on June 28, 2026 across the state. A number of candidates appeared in the exam conducted at various exam centers across the state to fill a total 259 Forester posts. Now the Board has uploded the detailed provisional answer key with a response sheet and raise objections on its official website. Candidates can check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced. Candidates who appeared in the exam can raise their objections, if any in online mode against the provisional answer key.

Download RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Forester or Vanpal posts are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. You can download the same directly through the link given below, once released-

Download RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Download Link RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Highlights Earlier RSSB had launched the recruitment drive for the recruitment of 259 Forester or Vanpal posts posts under Vanpal Direct Recruitment drive across the state. Out of 259 posts, 213 are available in non-scheduled areas and 46 in scheduled areas. The detailed information about the recruitment drive is summarized below. Rajasthan Forester Exam: Overview Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Forester Name of the Department Forest Department Exam Date June 28, 2026 Answer key status Out Selection Process Written Exam/PET/Document Verification Official website www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in



Why is the RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Important? The RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 is a very crucial document which serves multiple purposes for the candidates who appeared in the written exam. It provides you the opportunity to check the correct answers and expect your score for the exam. The answer key has multiple purposes including-

Transparency: It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify. Score Estimation: Helps in calculating tentative scores before results.

Objection Process: Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key.

Preparation Analysis: Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness. How To Download RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026? Once released, candidates can download their provisional answer key, response sheet and raise objections from the official website. You can download the provisional answer key after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSSB rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link displaying as “RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026”.

Step 3: You will get the required answer key in a new window on your screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key and keep a copy save for future reference.