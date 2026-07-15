RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise TSP and NTSP Cutoff Marks at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
All the aspirants of the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 exam 2026 can check the category-wise RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff marks here. Also, they can get to know about the factors that determine the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Final cutoff.
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff 2026 along with the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 final result for the 2024 recruitment on its official website. The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026 has been released for the Document Verification held in December 2025. The Rajasthan Librarian 3rd Grade cutoff has been released for Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and Non-Tribal Sub-Plan (NTSP). All the candidates who participated in the document verification round are eagerly waiting for the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff marks. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will get the joining letter. Right now, the RSSB official website is down due to high traffic. Here we will provide the direct link to download the category-wise cutoff PDF.
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026
The RSSB has announced the category-wise cut-off marks along with the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final result declaration. The Librarian Grade 3 result has been released on its official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026 is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Along with the final result, the RSSB has released the list of ‘Additional Considered Candidates for Document Verification’. Here we are sharing both the additional candidate list and the cutoff marks PDF. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the category-wise cut-off provided below.
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Additional Considered Candidates for Document Verification (Cut-Off Marks)
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Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks
How to Check RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff?
The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 2026 final Cutoff PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Corner” section given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the 'Results' option available there.
Step 4: Click on the Final Cutoff PDF Link.
Step 5: The cutoff PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.
Factors Determining RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026
As discussed above, the RSSB has released the Librarian Grade 3 Final cut-offs along with the announcement of RSSB Librarian Grade 3 final results 2026. There are several factors that determine the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cut-off; some of the key factors are given below
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Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the question paper, the cut-off will be lower, and vice versa.
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Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: The higher the test-takers, the higher the Librarian Grade 3 cut-off, while lower test-takers will lead to a lower cut-off
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Number of Vacancies: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means high cut-off and vice versa.
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Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026: Overview
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026 is out for 548 vacancies for Librarian Grade 3 in the Rajasthan Police Department. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Librarian Grade 3
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Exam 2025
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Mode
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Details in the Result PDF
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Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates
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Total Vacancies
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548
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Official Website
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www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc