RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise TSP and NTSP Cutoff Marks at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff 2026 along with the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 final result for the 2024 recruitment on its official website. The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026 has been released for the Document Verification held in December 2025. The Rajasthan Librarian 3rd Grade cutoff has been released for Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and Non-Tribal Sub-Plan (NTSP). All the candidates who participated in the document verification round are eagerly waiting for the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff marks. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will get the joining letter. Right now, the RSSB official website is down due to high traffic. Here we will provide the direct link to download the category-wise cutoff PDF.

The RSSB has announced the category-wise cut-off marks along with the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final result declaration. The Librarian Grade 3 result has been released on its official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026 is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Along with the final result, the RSSB has released the list of ‘Additional Considered Candidates for Document Verification’. Here we are sharing both the additional candidate list and the cutoff marks PDF. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the category-wise cut-off provided below.

How to Check RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff?

The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 2026 final Cutoff PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Corner” section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the 'Results' option available there.

Step 4: Click on the Final Cutoff PDF Link.

Step 5: The cutoff PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

Factors Determining RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Cutoff 2026

As discussed above, the RSSB has released the Librarian Grade 3 Final cut-offs along with the announcement of RSSB Librarian Grade 3 final results 2026. There are several factors that determine the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cut-off; some of the key factors are given below