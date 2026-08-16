RSSB Stenographer Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF
RSSB Stenographer Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has officially released the RSSB Stenographer Final Result and cutoff marks. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the category wise cutoff marks in this article. Check all the important details here.
Key Points
- RSSB released Stenographer 2024 final result & cutoff on August 15, 2026.
- Phase-I written exam was on Oct 5, 2024; skill test on Mar 19-20, 2025.
- Cutoff marks are declared separately for Non-Scheduled & Scheduled Areas.
RSSB Stenographer Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the final result of the Stenographer / Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment–2024. The final result has been released on August 15, 2026. Along with the result the board has also declared the final cutoff marks that are needed to qualify for the final stage. The Cutoffs are declared separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who participated in the RSSB Stenographer Exam 2026 for the can now check the final cutoff marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cutoff for the Rajasthan Steno Exam 2026 is released for categories such as General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, MBC and others
The RSSB Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II recruitment exam Phase-I written exam was conducted on October 5, 2024, and the skill test was held from March 19–20, 2025. Through this recruitment a total of 470 posts would be filled. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the cutoff marks PDF from this article.
Rajasthan Stenographer Cutoff 2026 OUT
RSSB has declared the cut off marks for the Steno exam along with the final results on its official website. The cut-off is issued separately for secretariat NTSC and TSP areas. Check cutoff marks PDF in the table below:
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Rajasthan Stenographer Cutoff 2026
RSSB Stenographer Cutoff 2026 Secretariat
Candidates can check the RSSB Steno Exam 2026 cutoff marks for the Secretariat in the table given below.
|
Category
|
GEN
|
FEM
|
WID
|
DIV
|
EX
|
GEN
|
238.1255
|
238.1255
|
215.5812
|
188.4753
|
NA
|
GEN-EWS
|
233.0449
|
233.0449
|
NA
|
–
|
NA
|
SC
|
216.7764
|
216.7764
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
ST
|
217.7053
|
217.7053
|
NA
|
–
|
NA
|
OBC
|
233.5597
|
233.5597
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
Horizontal Cut-off
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
BL/VI
|
NA
|
HI
|
NA
|
LD/CP
|
223.3955
|
MI/MD
|
–
|
SP
|
213.5374
|
ME
|
216.8201
RSSB Stenographer Cutoff 2026 Non Scheduled Areas
Candidates can check the RSSB Steno Exam 2026 cutoff marks for the Non Scheduled Areas in the table given below.
|
Category
|
GEN
|
FEM
|
WID
|
DIV
|
EX
|
GEN
|
227.4974
|
227.4974
|
NA
|
–
|
NA
|
GEN-EWS
|
224.4690
|
224.4690
|
NA
|
–
|
–
|
SC
|
214.6164
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
ST
|
224.9844
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
OBC
|
224.4294
|
224.4294
|
NA
|
–
|
NA
Horizontal Cut-off
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
BL/VI
|
NA
|
HI
|
NA
|
LD/CP
|
194.7774
Factors Affecting Rajasthan Stenographer Cut Off 2026
The Rajasthan Stenographer cut off marks are decided by various factors related to the examination and recruitment process. Candidates can the following factors that generally affects the final cut off-
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Difficulty level of the Stenographer examination
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Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
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Number of Stenographer vacancies
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Overall performance of candidates
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Category wise reservation and competition
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Previous year cut off marks
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Normalization of marks, if applicable
How to Check RSSB Stenographer Cut Off Marks 2026
Candidates who want to check the Rajasthan Stenographer cut off marks can follow the steps given below-
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Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Open the results or latest notifications section on the homepage.
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Click on the link that states RSSB Stenographer Cut Off 2026 PDF.
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The category-wise cut off marks will be displayed on your device.
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Check the cut off marks against your respective category.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.