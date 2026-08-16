RSSB Stenographer Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

RSSB Stenographer Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the final result of the Stenographer / Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment–2024. The final result has been released on August 15, 2026. Along with the result the board has also declared the final cutoff marks that are needed to qualify for the final stage. The Cutoffs are declared separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who participated in the RSSB Stenographer Exam 2026 for the can now check the final cutoff marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cutoff for the Rajasthan Steno Exam 2026 is released for categories such as General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, MBC and others

The RSSB Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II recruitment exam Phase-I written exam was conducted on October 5, 2024, and the skill test was held from March 19–20, 2025. Through this recruitment a total of 470 posts would be filled. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the cutoff marks PDF from this article.