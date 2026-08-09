RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Dates 2026 OUT: Check REET Subject-Wise Complete Document Verification Schedule Here

RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Dates 2026: The Directorate of Sanskrit Shiksha, Rajasthan, Jaipur, has released an important update for candidates who applied for the Upper Primary School Teacher (Sanskrit Shiksha) Level 2 Direct Recruitment 2025. RSSB has officially announced the eligibility check and document verification process for candidates selected in the provisional list under English, Hindi, and Maths-Science subjects will now begin from August 12, 2026. The earlier scheduled dates were postponed. However, for candidates under Sanskrit and Social Science subjects, the process will remain postponed until further orders. This recruitment fills a total of 2,123 vacancies for Level 2 (Class 6-8). Candidates are advised to check the complete subject-wise schedule and venue details below.

Candidates can check the complete information about RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Dates 2026 in the table given below:

Candidates can check the official notice released by RSSB for a total of 2,123 vacancies for Upper Primary Teacher (Level 2) Recruitment 2025.

RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the complete official order and updated schedule for eligibility check and document verification below. It includes details on the venue, reporting date, subject-wise status, Candidate’s name, and the list of required documents. Candidates under English, Hindi, and Maths-Science subjects must ensure their presence as per the schedule, while those under Sanskrit and Social Science subjects should wait for further updates from the department.

RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2026 Check Here

RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Schedule Postponed Earlier

As per the department's earlier order on July 14, 2026, the document verification process was scheduled to be held from July 21, 2026. However, this schedule was later postponed through another order on July 20, 2026.