RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Dates 2026 OUT: Check REET Subject-Wise Complete Document Verification Schedule Here
RSSB has released the Document Verification Schedule for Upper Primary Teacher (Level 2) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have applied under this recruitment for English, Hindi, Maths & Science Subjects must check the complete DV Schedule in this article.
Key Points
- DV for English, Hindi, Maths-Science subjects begins August 12, 2026.
- DV for Sanskrit & Social Science subjects remains postponed until further orders.
- The previous DV schedule for July 21, 2026, was postponed by RSSB.
RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Dates 2026: The Directorate of Sanskrit Shiksha, Rajasthan, Jaipur, has released an important update for candidates who applied for the Upper Primary School Teacher (Sanskrit Shiksha) Level 2 Direct Recruitment 2025. RSSB has officially announced the eligibility check and document verification process for candidates selected in the provisional list under English, Hindi, and Maths-Science subjects will now begin from August 12, 2026. The earlier scheduled dates were postponed. However, for candidates under Sanskrit and Social Science subjects, the process will remain postponed until further orders. This recruitment fills a total of 2,123 vacancies for Level 2 (Class 6-8). Candidates are advised to check the complete subject-wise schedule and venue details below.
RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Date 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the complete information about RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Dates 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Recruitment
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Upper Primary School Teacher (Sanskrit Education) Level 2, Direct Recruitment 2025
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Process
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Eligibility Check & Document Verification
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Subject Included
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English, Hindi. Maths & Science
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Verification Start Date
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12 August 2026
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Venue
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Maharaja Samagar, Rajkiya Maharaj Acharya Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Gandhi Circle. Mahatma Gandhi Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur
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Subject Postponed
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Sanskrit & Social Science
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Dates 2026 Check Notice
Candidates can check the official notice released by RSSB for a total of 2,123 vacancies for Upper Primary Teacher (Level 2) Recruitment 2025.
RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the complete official order and updated schedule for eligibility check and document verification below. It includes details on the venue, reporting date, subject-wise status, Candidate’s name, and the list of required documents. Candidates under English, Hindi, and Maths-Science subjects must ensure their presence as per the schedule, while those under Sanskrit and Social Science subjects should wait for further updates from the department.
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RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2026
RSSB Upper Primary Teacher DV Schedule Postponed Earlier
As per the department's earlier order on July 14, 2026, the document verification process was scheduled to be held from July 21, 2026. However, this schedule was later postponed through another order on July 20, 2026.
New Schedule For English, Hindi, Maths-Science Candidates
The department has now released a new schedule for candidates selected in the provisional list under English, Hindi, and Maths-Science subjects for the document verification process, starting from August 12, 2026, at Maharaja Samagar, Rajkiya Maharaja Acharya Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, near Gandhi Circle, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur.
Sanskrit And Social Science Process Remains Postponed
The document verification schedule for candidates under Sanskrit and Social Science subjects will remain postponed until further orders from the department. All other instructions from the earlier order will remain the same.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com