RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online for 2005 JE Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 has started the application process on 5 August 2026 on the official website of Rajasthan Energy Recruitment. Candidates can apply online for a total of 2005 Junior Engineer, Junior Accountant & other posts. Check this article to know more about RVUNL Recruitment 2026.
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has released a notification for 2005 posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II. These posts are for five Rajasthan power companies: RVUN, RVPN, JVVN, AVVN, and JdVVN. The online application process started on 5 August 2026 and will continue till 25 August 2026. Candidates with a diploma, an engineering degree, or a graduation can apply, depending on the post they choose. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Check this article to know complete details on vacancies, eligibility, and how to apply.
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to RVUNL Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL)
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II
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Total Vacancies
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2005 (JEN-869, Jr. Accountant-371, Jr. Assistant/CA-II-765)
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Participating Companies
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RVUN, RVPN, JVVN, AVVN, & JdVVN
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Advertisement Number
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RVUN/Rectt.-2026-27/02 & RVUN/Rectt.-2026-27/03
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Application Start Date
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August 5, 2026
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Application Last Date
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August 25, 2026
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Selection Process
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by Document Verification
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Official Website
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energy.rajasthan.gov.in
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Notification
RVUNL has released a recruitment notification for 2005 JE Posts on 31 July 2026 on the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to read the complete notification before applying to know about its eligibility, number of vacancies and more
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RVUNL Recruitment 2026
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Notification Link
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Junior Engineer-I
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Junior Accountant/Assistant
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the RVUNL Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
Age Limit (as on 1 January 2026):
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 28 years for Junior Engineer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant/CA-II
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Age relaxation applicable to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD and other reserved categories as per government rules
Educational Qualification (post-wise):
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Junior Engineer-I: Must have B.E./B.Tech or equivalent Engineering degree/diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, or Civil discipline from a recognised university
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Junior Accountant: Must be a graduate with a Commerce background or equivalent, along with basic computer knowledge
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Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II: Must be a graduate from a recognised university, with computer typing knowledge in Hindi and English
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 has announced a total of 2005 Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II posts. Interested candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the list given below:
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Post Name
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No. of Posts
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Junior Engineer I (Electrical)
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727
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Junior Engineer I (Mechanical)
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110
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Junior Engineer I (Civil)
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32
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Junior Accountant
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371
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Junior Commercial Assistant-II
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765
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Total
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2005
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 selection is based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification.
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Computer-Based Test (CBT): Part-A carries 60% weightage with degree-level questions from the candidate's engineering discipline, and Part-B carries 40% weightage covering Reasoning & Mental Ability, Mathematics (Class XII level), General Knowledge & Everyday Science, Hindi General, and English General.
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Qualifying Marks: 30% for UR category candidates and 20% for SC/ST/BC/MBC/EWS/Ex-servicemen/PwBD category candidates.
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Question Paper: Bilingual, in English and Hindi, except for the Hindi General and English General sections.
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Negative Marking: No negative marking for Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II Pre-examination; negative marking applies for each wrong answer in the Main examination.
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Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates based on CBT performance will undergo document verification.
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Final Merit List: Prepared based on CBT scores and category-wise reservation norms.
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
RVUNL has started the online registration process for 2005 JE & JA Recruitment 2026 on 5 August 2026. Interested candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 25 August, 2026.
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RVUNL Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for RVUNL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form:
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Visit the official website of RVUNL, energy.rajasthan.gov.in
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Click the link "Apply Online for State Power Companies Recruitment 2026"
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Complete new candidate registration using a valid mobile number and email ID
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Log in with your credentials and select the post you want to apply for
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Fill in personal, educational, family, and communication details
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Upload scanned photograph, signature, and category certificates
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Pay the application fee online
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Review the form carefully before final submission
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Submit the form and download it for future reference
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates must pay an application fee for RVUNL Recruitment 2026. Check the category-wise application fee listed below:
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Category
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Details
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General/UR
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Rs 1000
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OBC/SC/ST/PwD
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Rs 500
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com