RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online for 2005 JE Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has released a notification for 2005 posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II. These posts are for five Rajasthan power companies: RVUN, RVPN, JVVN, AVVN, and JdVVN. The online application process started on 5 August 2026 and will continue till 25 August 2026. Candidates with a diploma, an engineering degree, or a graduation can apply, depending on the post they choose. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Check this article to know complete details on vacancies, eligibility, and how to apply.

RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to RVUNL Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: