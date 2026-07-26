SAIL Rourkela Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1110 Trade, Diploma & Graduate Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant released its apprentice recruitment notification for 2026-27. The Learning and Development Department has started the application process for a total of 1,110 apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. This includes 421 Trade apprentice posts, 414 Diploma (Technician) apprentice posts, and 275 Graduate Apprentice posts. The notification was issued on 17 July 2026 under advertisement number L&D/Adv./APP/158. Interested candidates can register online through the NAPS or NATS portal from 17 July to 26 August 2026. Selection will be based on academic merit, followed by walk-in document verification at Rourkela from 1 to 26 September 2026.

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Interested candidates can check all the details about SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table below: