SAIL Rourkela Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1110 Trade, Diploma & Graduate Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
SAIL has released the Apprentice recruitment notification under the Learning and Development Department. Interested candidates can apply online from 17 July to 26 August 2026 for a total of 1,110 Trade, Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts. Check this article for complete information about it’s eligibilit criteria, selection process, and other details.
Key Points
- SAIL Rourkela announced 1,110 apprentice posts; apply online from July 17 to Aug 26, 2026.
- Recruitment notification for Trade, Diploma, Graduate apprentices issued on July 17, 2026.
- Document verification for shortlisted candidates will be held from Sept 1 to 26, 2026.
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant released its apprentice recruitment notification for 2026-27. The Learning and Development Department has started the application process for a total of 1,110 apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. This includes 421 Trade apprentice posts, 414 Diploma (Technician) apprentice posts, and 275 Graduate Apprentice posts. The notification was issued on 17 July 2026 under advertisement number L&D/Adv./APP/158. Interested candidates can register online through the NAPS or NATS portal from 17 July to 26 August 2026. Selection will be based on academic merit, followed by walk-in document verification at Rourkela from 1 to 26 September 2026.
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can check all the details about SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant
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Post Name
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Trade, Diploma (Technician) & Graduate Apprentice
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Advertisement No.
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L&D/Adv./APP/158
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Notification Date
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17 July 2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,110
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Training Duration
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1 year
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Application Date
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17 July to 27 August 2026
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Application Mode
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Online (NAPS/NATS portal)
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Walk-in verification
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1 to 26 Sept, 2026
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Walk-in venue
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Central Recreation Room, Trainees’ Hostel, Sector 5, Rourkela -769002, Dist: Sundargarh (Odisha)
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Selection Process
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Academic Merit, followed by document verification
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Official website
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sail.co.in
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification
SAIL has started an online application process for a total of 1,110 apprentice posts, including Trade, Diploma (Technician) & Graduate Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online from 17 July through the Nats/Naps portal. But before applying, candidates must check the official notification to know more about eligibility criteria and other details. Below we have provided the official notification link.
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SAIL Rourkela Apprentice Recruitment 2026
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates are advised to check the complete eligibility criteria listed below to avoid any last minuate cancelation of the application form:
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Candidates must have completed their qualifying examination (ITI/Diploma/Degree) from a government-recognizeduniversity.
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Candidates who passed as regular students in the last 5 years (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026) are eligible.
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Trade Apprentice: Candidates must have an ITI degree in the relevant trade.
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Diploma (Technician) Apprentice: Candidates must have completed a diploma in the relevant engineering discipline.
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Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must hold a degree in the relevant engineering or non-engineering discipline.
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The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 28 years as on 31 August 2026 (age relaxation as per rules).
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Candidates who have already completed or are currently undergoing apprenticeship training elsewhere are not eligible.
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Candidates with one year or more of job experience are not eligible.
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment fills a total of 1,110 apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check the Category-wise vacancy details table below:
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Category
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No. of Vacancy
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Trade Apprentice
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421
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Diploma (Technician) Apprentice
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414
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Graduate Apprentice
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275
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Total
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1,110
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Eligible Candidates must find the detailed selection process below:
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Candidates will be shortlisted based on academic qualification.
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Candidates must have secured at least 30% weightage in the Class 10 examination.
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Candidates must have secured at least 70% weightage in the qualifying examination (Degree/Diploma/ITI).
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Shortlisted candidates must go through a walk-in document verification process at Rourkela.
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Final selection depends on document verification and availability of vacancies in the respective category and discipline.
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process for SAIL Apprentice recruitment 2026 before the last date, August 26, 2026. They are also advised to fill the application carefully
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SAIL Rourkela Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Trade Apprentice
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SAIL Rourkela Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Gradate/Diploma Apprentice
Steps to Apply SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
By following these steps, candidates can easily fill the application form for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026:
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For Trade Apprentice: Register on the Apprenticeship India (NAPS) portal.
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For Graduate and Diploma Apprentice: Register on the NATS portal.
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Complete online registration on or before 26 August 2026.
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Keep a valid mobile number and email ID active throughout the process.
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Ensure the bank account is KYC verified and DBT-enabled.
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After successful registration, go to the walk-in document verification as per the schedule for your trade/discipline.
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Verify all details carefully before submitting and keep a printout of the application for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com