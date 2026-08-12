Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, established in 2008 and affiliated with Saveetha University (Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - SIMATS). As per the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 choice filling and locking between August 6 and August 13, 2026, and the MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2026

Saveetha Medical College Chennai Expected Cutoff 2026

As per the analysis of previous year data, the opening rank of the deemed/paid seats quota general category candidates can range between 93490 and 121736. Candidates can table below expected Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026