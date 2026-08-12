Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Rank
Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, affiliated with SIMATS, is currently accepting applications for the 2026 academic year through MCC NEET UG counselling. Interested candidates must meet eligibility criteria, including NEET qualification and specific 10+2 academic requirements.
Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, established in 2008 and affiliated with Saveetha University (Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - SIMATS). As per the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 choice filling and locking between August 6 and August 13, 2026, and the MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2026
Saveetha Medical College Chennai Expected Cutoff 2026
As per the analysis of previous year data, the opening rank of the deemed/paid seats quota general category candidates can range between 93490 and 121736. Candidates can table below expected Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
93490 - 121736
|
520789 - 609404
|
OBC
|
87900 - 137972
|
516435 - 600512
|
SC
|
263220 - 273419
|
509852 - 609404
|
EWS
|
430653 - 215326
|
215326 - 430653
Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2025
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, opening and closing ranks 2025
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
93,490
|
432,174
|
OBC
|
87,900
|
432,358
|
SC
|
263,220
|
410,301
Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2024
Candidates can check the table below for the category-wise Saveetha Medical College, Chennai opening and closing Rank 2024
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
149982
|
609404
|
OBC
|
188045
|
600512
|
SC
|
283618
|
609404
|
EWS
|
430653
|
430653
Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2023
Candidates can check the table below for the category-wise Saveetha Medical College, Chennai opening and closing Rank 2023
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
149982
|
609404
|
OBC
|
188045
|
600512
|
SC
|
283618
|
609404
|
EWS
|
430653
|
430653
Saveetha Medical College MBBS Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates who are interested in applying for the admission process in Saveetha Medical College must fulfil all the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the details below
- Candidates must have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for the 2026 academic year.
- Candidates are required to have passed their 10+2 or equivalent examination. This must include Physics, Chemistry, Biology (or Biotechnology), and English as mandatory subjects. A minimum aggregate of 50% in these core subjects is required.
- Candidates must be a minimum of 17 years of age
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