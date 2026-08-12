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Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Rank

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 16:57 IST

Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, affiliated with SIMATS, is currently accepting applications for the 2026 academic year through MCC NEET UG counselling. Interested candidates must meet eligibility criteria, including NEET qualification and specific 10+2 academic requirements.

Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Rank
Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, established in 2008 and affiliated with Saveetha University (Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - SIMATS). As per the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 choice filling and locking between August 6 and August 13, 2026, and the MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2026

Saveetha Medical College Chennai Expected Cutoff 2026

As per the analysis of previous year data, the opening rank of the deemed/paid seats quota general category candidates can range between 93490 and 121736. Candidates can table below expected Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2026

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

93490 - 121736

520789 - 609404

OBC

87900 - 137972

516435 - 600512

SC

263220 - 273419

509852 - 609404

EWS

430653 - 215326

215326 - 430653

Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2025

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, opening and closing ranks 2025

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

93,490

432,174

OBC

87,900

432,358

SC

263,220

410,301

Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2024

Candidates can check the table below for the category-wise Saveetha Medical College, Chennai opening and closing Rank 2024

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

149982

609404

OBC

188045

600512

SC

283618

609404

EWS

430653

430653

Saveetha Medical College Chennai Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the table below for the category-wise Saveetha Medical College, Chennai opening and closing Rank 2023

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

149982

609404

OBC

188045

600512

SC

283618

609404

EWS

430653

430653

Saveetha Medical College MBBS Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates who are interested in applying for the admission process in Saveetha Medical College must fulfil all the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the details below

  • Candidates must have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for the 2026 academic year.
  • Candidates are required to have passed their 10+2 or equivalent examination. This must include Physics, Chemistry, Biology (or Biotechnology), and English as mandatory subjects. A minimum aggregate of 50% in these core subjects is required.
  • Candidates must be a minimum of 17 years of age

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 16:57 IST

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