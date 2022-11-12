SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut off 2022: The State Bank of India is going to release the SBI Clerk prelims cut-off marks on the official website. These cut-off marks are released along with the preliminary result for all the categories. The bank commenced the SBI Clerk 2022 examination on 12th November 2022. The exam is going to be conducted on 18th, 19th, 20th, and 25th November 2022.

As per experts, the level of the SBI Clerk prelims examination held today was easy to moderate level. Overall, the candidates were able to attempt at least 78 to 84 questions from all the sections. The questions in the English language were of easy level whereas the Quantitative Aptitude was of moderate level.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date 30th October to 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language * 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

The SBI Clerk cut-off marks are the deciding factors for the candidates that decide their qualification for the mains examination. However, as of now, the bank has not notified the exact dates for releasing the category-wise cut-off marks. Meanwhile, experts have suggested the expected SBI Clerk cut-off marks for the preliminary examination in the table below.

Categories SBI Clerk Preliminary Cut-Off Marks General 75 - 80 marks OBC 75-79 marks SC 60-62 marks ST 65-68 marks EWS 70-72 marks

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates who are going to write the SBI Clerk examination can go through the table below to know about the state-wise cut-off marks. Those who secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks shall be called to write the mains exam.

States SBI Clerk Preliminary Cut Off Marks Arunachal Pradesh 69.25 Assam 68.50 Andaman Nicobar 66.25 Gujarat 64.5 Rajasthan 77.75 Haryana 79.75 Maharashtra 66.25 Himachal Pradesh 80.25 Uttar Pradesh 81.25 Chhattisgarh 76.5 Punjab 75.5 West Bengal 79.75 Madhya Pradesh 81.75 Odisha 82 Karnataka 64.25 Tamil Nadu 61.75 Kerala 69 Uttarakhand 81.75 Delhi 83 Jharkhand 69.25 Sikkim 72.50 Telangana 73.75

Factors Affecting the SBI Clerk Preliminary Cut-Off Marks

The SBI Clerk prelims cut-off marks is the deciding factor that has to be qualified by the candidates to get a call for the mains exam. There are other factors that affect the preliminary cut-off marks of the SBI Junior Associate examination. Refer to the section below to know about the SBI Clerk preliminary cut-off marks:

Average attempts made by the bank

Normalisation method used by the bank

Total Vacancies announced by the bank

Difficulty level of the questions asked

