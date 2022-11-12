SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

Check SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off (Category-wise). Also, know different factors that affect the cut-off of the Prelims.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks
SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut off 2022: The State Bank of India is going to release the SBI Clerk prelims cut-off marks on the official website. These cut-off marks are released along with the preliminary result for all the categories. The bank commenced the SBI Clerk 2022 examination on 12th November 2022. The exam is going to be conducted on 18th, 19th, 20th, and 25th November 2022.

As per experts, the level of the SBI Clerk prelims examination held today was easy to moderate level. Overall, the candidates were able to attempt at least 78 to 84 questions from all the sections. The questions in the English language were of easy level whereas the Quantitative Aptitude was of moderate level. 

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI Clerk 2022 Dates

SBI Clerk 2022 Notification

6th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Starts

7th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Closes

27th September 2022

Pre-Exam Training

October 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date

30th October to 25th November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date

12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Result

November 2022

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

December 2022 - January 2023

Also Read: SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI Clerk Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

*

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

 

100

100

1 Hour

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Numerical Ability

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks 

The SBI Clerk cut-off marks are the deciding factors for the candidates that decide their qualification for the mains examination. However, as of now, the bank has not notified the exact dates for releasing the category-wise cut-off marks. Meanwhile, experts have suggested the expected SBI Clerk cut-off marks for the preliminary examination in the table below. 

Categories

SBI Clerk Preliminary Cut-Off Marks

General

75 - 80 marks

OBC

75-79 marks

SC

60-62 marks

ST

65-68 marks

EWS

70-72 marks

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates who are going to write the SBI Clerk examination can go through the table below to know about the state-wise cut-off marks. Those who secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks shall be called to write the mains exam.

States

SBI Clerk Preliminary Cut Off Marks

Arunachal Pradesh

69.25

Assam

68.50

Andaman Nicobar

66.25

Gujarat

64.5

Rajasthan

77.75

Haryana

79.75

Maharashtra

66.25

Himachal Pradesh

80.25

Uttar Pradesh

81.25

Chhattisgarh

76.5

Punjab

75.5

West Bengal

79.75

Madhya Pradesh

81.75

Odisha

82

Karnataka

64.25

Tamil Nadu

61.75

Kerala

69

Uttarakhand

81.75

Delhi

83

Jharkhand

69.25

Sikkim

72.50

Telangana

73.75

Factors Affecting the SBI Clerk Preliminary Cut-Off Marks

The SBI Clerk prelims cut-off marks is the deciding factor that has to be qualified by the candidates to get a call for the mains exam. There are other factors that affect the preliminary cut-off marks of the SBI Junior Associate examination. Refer to the section below to know about the SBI Clerk preliminary cut-off marks:

  • Average attempts made by the bank
  • Normalisation method used by the bank
  • Total Vacancies announced by the bank
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked

Also Read: SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)

 

FAQ

Q1: What was the level of the questions asked in the SBI Clerk exam?

As per the SBI Clerk exam analysis, the level of the questions asked in today’s exam was easy to moderate. The questions from Quantitative Aptitude were slightly tricky as compared to other subjects i.e. General English and Reasoning Ability.

Q2: What factors are going to affect the SBI Clerk cut-off marks?

A lot of factors like vacancies notified by the bank, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation method are going to affect the SBI Clerk cut-off marks.

Q3: What are the expected cut-off marks for the SBI Clerk exam?

As per the experts, the expected cut-off marks for the SBI Clerk preliminary exam for the general category are going to be somewhere between 74 to 78 marks.

Take Free Online SBI Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories