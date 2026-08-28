SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Out at sbi.bank.in &Check Other Details, Get Direct Link Here
SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 has officially been released. Check the direct link to download link, step-by-step guide and the Mains Exam details here.
Key Points
- SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 released for exams held on Aug 1 & 2, 2026.
- Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.bank.in.
- Mains Exam for qualified candidates is tentatively scheduled for Sep 12, 2026.
The State Bank of India (SBI )has released the SBI PO Prelims result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam on August 1 and 2, 2026 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Thousands of banking aspirants had been eagerly waiting for the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026. Those who score above the cut-off marks will qualify for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., the Mains Exam, which is to be held on September 12, 2026 (TENTATIVELY). The result will include the registration number of the qualified candidates.
Direct Link to Download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026
The SBI PO Prelims result for candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims Exam on August 1 and 2, which was held in approximately six shifts across multiple exam centres across India, has been released. Given below is the direct link to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026:-
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SBI PO Prelims Result 2026
How to Check Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Online?
Candidates can check their SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 by following the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.bank.in
- Look for the careers page and find the notification tab regarding the recruitment of Probationary Officer.
- Click on it and look for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 result; the Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- Use the command Ctrl+F to search for your roll number or registration number.
- Any further details will be given by the bank through SMS or Email.
- Save the result PDF for future use.
What After the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026?
Those candidates who qualified the SBI PO Prelims exam 2026 will move to the next stage of the selection process, which is the Mains Exam. As per the result PDF, the Mains Exam is to be conducted on September 12, 2026 (tentatively). Now the candidates should focus on the preparation of the SBI PO Mains Exam.
- The Mains Exam will test the candidates on Data Analysis and Interpretation, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General, Economy, Banking Awareness and English Language.
- SBI PO Mains Admit card will be released shortly on the official website.
- Those candidates who qualify for the Mains Exam will be called for the Personal Interview stage as the last stage of the selection process.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to get the latest updates regarding the information related to the SBI PO exam 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.