SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Out at sbi.bank.in &Check Other Details, Get Direct Link Here

The State Bank of India (SBI )has released the SBI PO Prelims result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam on August 1 and 2, 2026 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Thousands of banking aspirants had been eagerly waiting for the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026. Those who score above the cut-off marks will qualify for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., the Mains Exam, which is to be held on September 12, 2026 (TENTATIVELY). The result will include the registration number of the qualified candidates.

Direct Link to Download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026

The SBI PO Prelims result for candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims Exam on August 1 and 2, which was held in approximately six shifts across multiple exam centres across India, has been released. Given below is the direct link to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026:-