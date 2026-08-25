SBI PO Result 2026: Direct Link to Download Prelims Scorecard PDF Soon at sbi.bank.in

Key Points SBI PO 2026 Prelims Result expected shortly on sbi.bank.in.

Prelims exam was conducted on August 1 and August 2, 2026.

Main exam for qualified candidates is scheduled for mid-September.

SBI PO 2026 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly release the SBI PO Result 2026. The candidates can download the prelims scorecard PDF from the official website of the State Bank of India- sbi.bank.in once it is released officially. The SBI PO exam was held on August 1 and August 2, 2026, at designated test centres spread across the country. Through this recruitment drive, the SBI will fill up 1500 posts of Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in mid-September. Check out this article for the result link, scorecard, and other latest updates on SBI PO Preliminary result 2026. SBI PO 2026 Result Date (Expected) Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam are eagerly waiting for the result to know their qualifying status for the mains. However, the State Bank of India (SBI) has not yet announced the official SBI PO 2026 result date. Based on previous years’ trends, the result is expected to be released within 3 weeks of the examination. Since the prelims concluded on August 2, 2026, aspirants can expect the SBI PO Result to be available on the official website anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check their SBI PO Results using their registration number and password.

How to Check SBI PO Result 2026 Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO 2026 exam can check their SBI PO Results online through the official SBI website. To access the result, candidates need to use their registration number and password/date of birth. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SBI PO result 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- sbi.bank.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ link given on the top-right-hand side of the window. Step 3: A new page will open click on 'SBI PO Result 2026' link available on the page. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Details on SBI PO Result 2026 Scorecard PDF State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly release the SBI PO result 2026 scorecard PDF on the official website. The SBI PO scorecard will contain the following information.