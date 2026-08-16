School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 17, 2026): Top National, International, Sports, Economy, Science & Technology, and Education News
School Assembly News Headlines for 17 August 2026: Get the latest School Assembly News Headlines for August 17, 2026, including national, international, sports, business, science, technology, and education updates for students and teachers.
Students are updated about events taking place at home and abroad through school assemblies. The August 17, 2026 edition of the School Assembly covers all the biggest news in the country and around the world such as sports, economy , science and technology and education allowing students to learn more.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
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India moving toward a $20 trillion economy as Equirus brokerage has brought out a growth strategy consisting of 20 action points.
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India will host BRICS ICT summit in Pune to promote cooperation in the hi-tech field among the BRICS countries.
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Uttarakhand rescue team used blue drum rafts to save the trapped workers
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Trinamool Congress MP demanded high-level enquiry into assistant suicide note incident
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Amit Shah pays tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.
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Protesters from the agriculture community have marched into Delhi but cannot get beyond the Punjab-Haryana border due to controls set up by the Haryana police
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Authorities have caught a wildlife NGO defrauding members of society through an illegal poacher network that seized leopard skins.
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The rescue team from Uttarakhand is using blue drum rafts to rescue stranded workers.
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A two-wheeler showroom in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been burnt to ashes as efforts are being made to cool the flames.
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The courts in India will take up the case for the extradition of the former prime minister of Bangladesh.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
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The Ministry of Defense of Russia has successfully intercepted 600 Ukrainian drones which were directly on their way towards the city of Moscow last night.
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In Switzerland, Stephen Fleming has been officially appointed as the Red Ball Coach of the England cricket team, when Michael Hussey has appreciated the strategic shift.
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On the other hand, the Belarusian Grandmaster Denis Lazavik has been knocked out by Magnus Carlsen in the e-sports World Cup in Paris.
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The government of Australia is facing pressure from Social Media Companies over the compliance data provided for the under-sixteen ban.
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In Sri Lanka, javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage is still leading the season at 91 meters throw by Julian Weber in Germany.
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Hockey team of Wales has been defeated by India after a crowdfunding initiative to make way for participation of the Wales Hockey team in the Netherlands Hockey World cup.
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Tennis sensation Novak Djokovic was seen vomiting while playing with Tirante in the notorious heat moment at the Cincinnati Open.
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The member countries of BRICS are preparing their delegations to attend the high-level summit on the ICT Track taking place in India this week.
Economy News Headlines for School Assembly
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Equirus suggests that GST on fuels would be beneficial in unlocking working capital worth trillions for Indian companies.
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It is predicted that Global Capability Centers would establish more than 5,000 branches in India and create 25 million job opportunities.
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The contribution of the service sector on GDP is expected to increase from 54 to over 65 percent, thus boosting growth in the country.
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The abolition of advance tax is said to liberate ten trillion rupees worth of working capital for domestic enterprises.
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It is expected that the proposed reform on flat 5% TDS will unlock Rupees 13 trillion.
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Indian Tourism Development Program could bring an annual value of $21 billion in foreign exchange into the country.
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The reform comes with an annual gain of Rupees 4 trillion to the economy.
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Indian rupee growth target is estimated to be 14% to reach the $20 trillion mark by 2036.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
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Bangladesh stunned Australia with their historic nine-wicket win in the Darwin Test match
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Indian cricketer Devdutt Padikkal makes a remarkable comeback scoring a Test century against Sri Lanka after a long break of two years.
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Magnus Carlsen successfully defends his title in the esports chess world cup without losing a single match in Paris.
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Julian Weber from Germany throws 91 meters to win gold in javelin at the international athletics meeting.
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Indian cricketer KL Rahul had to retire after scoring seventy-seven runs against Sri Lanka due to muscle cramps.
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The Indian men’s hockey team registered a 3-1 win against Wales in the World Cup, where Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals.
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Novak Djokovic admits to having health problems after fainting during the second-round match of the Cincinnati Open.
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Arjun Erigaisi seems optimistic before his chess match against Magnus Carlsen, the top player in the world.
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The false ceiling fell at the NIS Patiala during the Independence Day celebration injuring the players.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
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National Testing Agency publishes the window portal for students to contest the csir ugc net exam answer key.
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Prime Minister announces offering a free online coaching initiative along with the artificial intelligence training program.
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13 lakh candidates are certified by the Future Skills Prime organization in the field of advanced technologies.
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68,000 candidates got training on semiconductor chip design from the Chips to Startups initiative.
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Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal updates the language applications on the modified India Code portal.
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Candidates will have to deposit a sum of INR 200 to contest the answer key in the UGC NET exam.
Science and Tech News Headlines for School Assembly
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ISRO takes important steps in clearing debris in an attempt to save its satellites in low Earth orbit.
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Researchers have designed a three-dimensional model for efficient prediction of solar storms and mass eruptions of the Sun.
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The BRICS International Communications Technology Track is held by the Ministry of Communications in Pune to advance digital cooperation at a greater level.
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The Chips to Startups Program has recorded a total of 254 successful chip designs taped out in India.
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BSNL unveils new digital services and broadband plans in various parts of India on the occasion of Independence Day.
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A total of 254 semiconductor chip designs were taped out under the National Electronics Scheme.
Thought of the Day
"Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think." - Albert Einstein
Meaning of Thought
The above quote reflects the idea that true education does not merely consist in storing information like facts, formulas, or raw data. Indeed, genuine education is about developing critical thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving capabilities.
If an individual learns to think independently, he/she will be able to face different challenges in life, invent new solutions, and preserve the childlike thirst for knowledge.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com