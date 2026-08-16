School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 17, 2026): Top National, International, Sports, Economy, Science & Technology, and Education News

The courts in India will take up the case for the extradition of the former prime minister of Bangladesh.

A two-wheeler showroom in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been burnt to ashes as efforts are being made to cool the flames.

The rescue team from Uttarakhand is using blue drum rafts to rescue stranded workers.

Authorities have caught a wildlife NGO defrauding members of society through an illegal poacher network that seized leopard skins.

Protesters from the agriculture community have marched into Delhi but cannot get beyond the Punjab-Haryana border due to controls set up by the Haryana police

Amit Shah pays tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

India will host BRICS ICT summit in Pune to promote cooperation in the hi-tech field among the BRICS countries.

India moving toward a $20 trillion economy as Equirus brokerage has brought out a growth strategy consisting of 20 action points.

Students are updated about events taking place at home and abroad through school assemblies. The August 17, 2026 edition of the School Assembly covers all the biggest news in the country and around the world such as sports, economy , science and technology and education allowing students to learn more.

The member countries of BRICS are preparing their delegations to attend the high-level summit on the ICT Track taking place in India this week.

Tennis sensation Novak Djokovic was seen vomiting while playing with Tirante in the notorious heat moment at the Cincinnati Open.

Hockey team of Wales has been defeated by India after a crowdfunding initiative to make way for participation of the Wales Hockey team in the Netherlands Hockey World cup.

In Sri Lanka, javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage is still leading the season at 91 meters throw by Julian Weber in Germany.

The government of Australia is facing pressure from Social Media Companies over the compliance data provided for the under-sixteen ban.

On the other hand, the Belarusian Grandmaster Denis Lazavik has been knocked out by Magnus Carlsen in the e-sports World Cup in Paris.

In Switzerland, Stephen Fleming has been officially appointed as the Red Ball Coach of the England cricket team, when Michael Hussey has appreciated the strategic shift.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has successfully intercepted 600 Ukrainian drones which were directly on their way towards the city of Moscow last night.

Indian rupee growth target is estimated to be 14% to reach the $20 trillion mark by 2036.

The reform comes with an annual gain of Rupees 4 trillion to the economy.

Indian Tourism Development Program could bring an annual value of $21 billion in foreign exchange into the country.

It is expected that the proposed reform on flat 5% TDS will unlock Rupees 13 trillion.

The abolition of advance tax is said to liberate ten trillion rupees worth of working capital for domestic enterprises.

The contribution of the service sector on GDP is expected to increase from 54 to over 65 percent, thus boosting growth in the country.

It is predicted that Global Capability Centers would establish more than 5,000 branches in India and create 25 million job opportunities.

Equirus suggests that GST on fuels would be beneficial in unlocking working capital worth trillions for Indian companies.

The false ceiling fell at the NIS Patiala during the Independence Day celebration injuring the players.

Arjun Erigaisi seems optimistic before his chess match against Magnus Carlsen, the top player in the world.

Novak Djokovic admits to having health problems after fainting during the second-round match of the Cincinnati Open.

The Indian men’s hockey team registered a 3-1 win against Wales in the World Cup, where Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul had to retire after scoring seventy-seven runs against Sri Lanka due to muscle cramps.

Julian Weber from Germany throws 91 meters to win gold in javelin at the international athletics meeting.

Magnus Carlsen successfully defends his title in the esports chess world cup without losing a single match in Paris.

Indian cricketer Devdutt Padikkal makes a remarkable comeback scoring a Test century against Sri Lanka after a long break of two years.

Bangladesh stunned Australia with their historic nine-wicket win in the Darwin Test match

A total of 254 semiconductor chip designs were taped out under the National Electronics Scheme.

BSNL unveils new digital services and broadband plans in various parts of India on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Chips to Startups Program has recorded a total of 254 successful chip designs taped out in India.

The BRICS International Communications Technology Track is held by the Ministry of Communications in Pune to advance digital cooperation at a greater level.

Researchers have designed a three-dimensional model for efficient prediction of solar storms and mass eruptions of the Sun.

ISRO takes important steps in clearing debris in an attempt to save its satellites in low Earth orbit.

Candidates will have to deposit a sum of INR 200 to contest the answer key in the UGC NET exam.

68,000 candidates got training on semiconductor chip design from the Chips to Startups initiative.

13 lakh candidates are certified by the Future Skills Prime organization in the field of advanced technologies.

National Testing Agency publishes the window portal for students to contest the csir ugc net exam answer key.

Thought of the Day

"Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think." - Albert Einstein

Meaning of Thought

The above quote reflects the idea that true education does not merely consist in storing information like facts, formulas, or raw data. Indeed, genuine education is about developing critical thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving capabilities.

If an individual learns to think independently, he/she will be able to face different challenges in life, invent new solutions, and preserve the childlike thirst for knowledge.